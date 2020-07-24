Cinema Femme’s Inaugural Short Film Festival, Running August 6th-9th, to Host Virtual Events with Karyn Kusama, Jennifer Reeder and Others

“I started Cinema Femme because I wanted more female voices in the film discourse, as well as more stories about female filmmakers, to be elevated,” said Martin. “The publication began by balancing interviews with film criticism. Our audience became largely comprised of female filmmakers who were gravitating towards these interviews. One year and a hundred interviews later, this festival just seemed to make sense because all of these womxn who had invested in the magazine had also produced their own amazing movies. I wanted to give these emerging female filmmakers an opportunity to show their work while connecting with womxn who have been in the industry for a while. I can see the womxn whose films will be screening at this year’s festival going on to having amazing careers, and though I don’t have a lot of money myself, I do know people who can help them. What I want this festival to do, more than anything, is to help these womxn have exciting careers that will enable their stories to live on. I want young girls to see that there are female filmmakers out there who they can look up to and make them realize that their dreams are reachable.”

The first female-directed film Martin recalls falling in love with at a young age was “A League of Their Own,” 1992’s rousing portrait of the trailblazing female professional baseball league, though she wasn’t aware at the time that it was directed by Penny Marshall. It was roughly a decade later when Martin stumbled upon the picture that has gone on to become her all-time favorite, and that is enhanced immeasurably by the distinctively feminine perspective of its creator.

“I fell in love with cinema in a deep way when I saw ‘Lost in Translation,’” recalled Martin. “Prior to that film, I had never seen a story incorporate so many different elements of music and beauty. One scene that I’ll always remember from that movie takes place in a forest where Scarlett Johansson is just walking around, hopping along rocks in the water, as the camera closes in on various trees and the dew on the leaves. When I heard that Sofia Coppola had directed the film, I realized that she was the first female filmmaker that I had become obsessed with. This movie was such a departure from the films I had grown up with, like ‘Star Wars,’ that it made me want to explore all different kinds of films, particularly those that went deeper than the mainstream.”

Carolina Di Lazzaro and Giorgio Ghiotto's "Fenice," screening in Short Block 3 of the Cinema Femme Short Film Festival.

That description certainly applies to all 20 of the short films screening as part of Cinema Femme’s upcoming festival, which is powered by the Seed&Spark online platform. Each short block contains five short films of various genres that were helmed by female-identifying filmmakers from all over the world. A virtual Q&A for each block will be moderated by a different filmmaker who has made her mark in the industry, such as Lara Gallagher (“Clementine”) and Alice Waddington (“Paradise Hills”). Two virtual events about distribution are scheduled for Friday, August 7th: the first is a panel moderated by French journalist/filmmaker Nora Poggi, podcast host of “Creative Distribution,” while the second is a workshop with writer/director Christina Raia, who serves as Seed&Spark’s head of education.