Chicago Critics Film Festival Announces Full 2024 Lineup with Sing Sing, Ghostlight, Babes, I Saw the TV Glow, More

Full press release below:

(Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA), the Chicago-area print, online and broadcast critics group that celebrates the art of film and film criticism, today announces the complete lineup, schedule and special guests expected for the eleventh annual Chicago Critics Film Festival, May 3-9 at the city’s historic Music Box Theatre. The festival opens with a screening of A24’s SING SING starring Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo and closes with Chicago-made Sundance Film Festival breakout GHOSTLIGHT. Additional selected films for the 2024 festival include Chicago premieres of the most anticipated films of the year, including Jane Shoenbrun’s I SAW THE TV GLOW, Chris Nash’s IN A VIOLENT NATURE and Nicole Riegel’s DANDELION.

More information on the complete schedule and anticipated special guests is below and online; festival passes and individual tickets are also available online here.

In addition to the more than 20 acclaimed new feature films and two short film programs making their Chicago premieres, the festival will present several anniversary screenings, including a 30th anniversary screening of Gillian Armstrong’s LITTLE WOMEN (1994); a 25th anniversary screening of Martin Scorsese’s BRINGING OUT THE DEAD (1999) starring Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette, both in 35mm; and a 20th anniversary screening of the classic anime sci-fi drama GHOST IN THE SHELL 2: INNOCENCE (2004).

Filmmakers and special guests expected to attend and participate in post-film Q&As include Paul Raci (SING SING); Pamela Adlon (BABES); KiKi Layne (DANDELION); and Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan (GHOSTLIGHT). For Shorts Program # 1, local filmmakers Jack Dunphy (BOB’S FUNERAL) and Lori Felker (PATIENT) will be guests for a Q&A. Additional special guests are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.

The program also includes three documentary features and two midnight screenings; the festival’s two short film programs feature a total of thirteen film premieres including the latest animated short film from Oscar® nominee Don Hertzfeldt (full shorts program descriptions online here).