Cannes 2021: Onoda, Everything Went Fine, Between Two Worlds, The Velvet Underground

Still, "Onoda" has a more pressing relevance to a world with Qanon and other proliferating, self-reinforcing conspiracy theories whose followers have the apparent ability to assimilate any countervailing evidence. To judge from the movie, directed by Arthur Harari (his best known credit in the United States might be as co-screenwriter of Justine Triet's "Sibyl"), Onoda kept World War II alive in his mind in a similar way: by rationalizing any sign of the war's end as a ruse. He thinks magazines and radio broadcasts are faked. In one of the wryer bits, he and a comrade decipher what they think is an elaborate code and conclude that they're being ordered to a spot on the southern shore of the island. ("It's all totally coherent," one of them says after they've finished their convoluted decryption techniques.)



In the telling of the film, part of Onoda's capacity for self-delusion was taught: Recruited for secret training by a major, Taniguchi (Issey Ogata), apparently because of—not despite—his fear of death, Onoda (played as a young man by Yuya Endo and as an older man by Kanji Tsuda) joins a recruit class of fellow ne'er-do-well soldiers for training in "secret warfare." They're instructed that one of the rules is that they "don't have the right to die." (For others, it might be an honor.) Another rule of secret warfare? Each recruit should act as his own commanding officer—a guideline that Onoda, tasked with leading a guerrilla-style mission on Lubang, really runs with. Split off from the rest, he and a small band of followers give names to various parts of the island and cultivate their own mythology.

But as wild as the story is, "Onoda" keeps things grounded with a commanding physicality. (In some ways, it suggests both the war films and the allegories of Sam Fuller.) It was shot by Harari's brother Tom, who does wonders with natural light, and in a scene that truly defines commitment to the bit, Onoda is at one point shown sucking the maggots out of a wound. It's hard to see how any man once afraid of dying could do that.

To the extent that my festivalgoing day had a theme, it was "movies about writers struggling to empathize with an unfamiliar perspective, starring eminent French actresses." That's a mouthful, but it really does apply, times two. François Ozon returned to the Cannes competition with "Everything Went Fine," billed as "freely adapted" from a book by the French writer Emmanuèle Bernheim, a sometime Ozon collaborator who died in 2017. The book concerned Bernheim's relationship with her father.