Cannes 2021: Bergman Island, Drive My Car, The Innocents

When they arrive, they're told it's good that they found the place, because no one around would have given them directions—that's part of a tacit pact among the locals about all things Bergman. But from what we see, practically everyone on the island can't wait to share trivia with Chris and Tony. Did you know that Bergman had nine children by several different women? That he had directed 25 films by the age of 42?* That the couple will be sleeping in the bed from "Scenes From a Marriage"? That Bergman didn't really consider "Through a Glass Darkly," "Winter Light," and "The Silence" a trilogy? (Well, he did say that, a Bergman tourist played by the Chicago film critic and sometime director Gabe Klinger says in response to that tidbit, but then he walked it back.)



As Chris and Tony prepare to watch a Bergman movie in the filmmaker's private screening room, they argue over which one to choose, rattling off title after title, apparently for the benefit of a hypothetical viewer who has wandered into a movie called "Bergman Island" with no idea of who Ingmar Bergman is. For that matter, would Bergman's private theater in Sweden have a print of "Cries and Whispers" with English subtitles? (That's possible, especially if the screening room is part of The Ingmar Bergman Foundation. And the projectionist does indicate that the prints there go on loan. But still.)



Because none of this Bergman info is especially insightful or even obscure, watching the first section of "Bergman Island" is like being marooned with a group of talkative, know-it-all video store clerks. Fortunately, the island scenery—which is lovely, thanks to the wonders that the cinematographer Denis Lenoir works with natural light—gets Chris' creative juices flowing, and her screenplay becomes a movie within the movie. Her script concerns yet another film director, Amy (Mia Wasikowska), who is attending a wedding on Fårö with an ex-boyfriend, Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lie, who's also in Cannes with "The Worst Person in the World"), she still loves.

