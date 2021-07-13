Cannes 2021: A Hero, Deception, Petrov's Flu

All the problems in "A Hero" trace back to an instance of usury. The movie opens with Rahim (Amir Jadidi) being granted a two-day leave from the Iranian equivalent of debtors' prison. We learn that Rahim had once borrowed money from a loan shark, and that Bahram (Mohsen Tanabandeh), who considered Rahim family, repaid the debt with a bond check. Bahram has tried to recoup the money from Rahim ever since. Eventually, he filed the complaint that led to Rahim's incarceration.

To avoid going back to prison, Rahim needs to square things with Bahram, who is loath to settle for less than what he's owed. But the woman (Sahar Goldoust) whom Rahim has been seeing—a divorced father, he has to keep the relationship quiet—has found a handbag with gold coins in it. And while it's not Rahim's first choice of action, he follows through with a plan to return the handbag. Simply for doing the right thing, he is hailed a hero.



Now facing public pressure to go easy on Rahim, Bahram is skeptical that Rahim suddenly developed an altruistic streak. He's correct—and not alone in that assessment for long. As Rahim runs into difficulties trying to explain his motivations, while still trying to hide anything that might make him less sympathetic, and also stretching the truth at others' request, it becomes clear that the movie isn't about money at all. The true currency it's concerned with is reputation—a stock that can rise and fall, that can be restored with a well-played TV appearance or be squandered with the exposure of a falsehood.

And like the sin embodied in the bill in "L'Argent," reputational damage is contagious. There comes a point when Rahim's intentions are irrelevant, when his own fibs are not enough, and when others must be compelled to lie for him. Even his son, who stutters, gets caught up in the calculations. The moral is not that no good deed goes unpunished; it's more that no good deed should be expected.

Classic Farhadi, "A Hero" unfolds as a welter of complications and counter-complications, and while his style isn't showy (or new for him, from a formal standpoint), there's a true elegance to the way he leads the viewer through a maze of moral complexities and comes out the other side, just at a point when there seems to be no exit. The final shot is perfect: Not only does it evoke the way the movie begins, but it also captures so many of the movie's ideas about family, honesty, and the difficulty of blotting out a dark stain.