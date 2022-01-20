Bring the Governors Awards Back to the Oscars





It’s the kind of moment that makes the Oscars resonate with generations of viewers, new and old fans alike. It’s also, sadly, the kind of moment that hasn’t been able to happen for the last 12 years, and may never happen again. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) opted to take the honorary Oscars off of the main telecast in 2009. These honorary Oscars—called the Governors Awards, because they’re given by the Academy’s Board of Governors, rather than by the traditional voting process of the entire Academy—were instead moved to their own, separate event held a few months earlier. And that event is, also unfortunately, not televised.

AMPAS created the Governors Awards “in effort to balance the desire to truly honor worthy individuals and avoid the time limitations that the Oscar telecast imposes on these honors,” and it’s probably not a coincidence that the Governors Awards were moved off the telecast the same year that the Best Picture field was expanded from five nominees to ten (thereby adding five additional intros and clip reels to an already packed show). But while fears over the length of the Oscars may have been a primary cause of sleepless nights for the Board of Governors in the ‘00s, those have almost certainly been replaced by fears of ever-declining television ratings. And those fears could actually be addressed, at least in part, by bringing the Governors Awards back to where they belong: the main show.

The biggest contributor to low Oscar ratings is, almost certainly, that (most) audiences have become increasingly disinterested in (most) Oscar-nominated films. Whether that’s primarily a result of Covid-19, the proliferation of streaming, increased corporate reliance on franchises and recycled IP, movie theater pricing, the rise of prestige TV, or whatever else is a debate for another day. But regardless of cause, we know the problem exists. Most Best Picture nominees just don’t reach the cultural zeitgeist anymore, and audiences apparently don’t want to watch awards get handed to films they haven’t heard of.