Berlin Film Festival 2024: Honoree Martin Scorsese Honors Powell and Pressburger

That feature is the documentary "Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger," directed by David Hinton and "presented" by Scorsese, who serves as an on-camera guide. (He and Michael Powell's widow, the editor Thelma Schoonmaker, are also among the executive producers.) It's very much in the spirit of the documentary "A Personal Journey With Martin Scorsese Through American Movies" (1995). Scorsese synthesizes history with his own reflections on films that have meant the world to him.

He begins by noting that "The Thief of Baghdad" (1940), on which Powell was one of three credited directors, provided some the first images that he remembers seeing. Scorsese has returned to these movies over the years: "The longer I live, the stronger grows my sense of what the characters are feeling," he says of "The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp" (1943). "The Red Shoes" (1948) was the first time he saw Powell and Emeric Pressburger's famous Archers logo in color, as opposed to on a black-and-white TV. And "The Tales of Hoffmann" (1951), Scorsese says, is "as close to pure expression as cinema can get."

But even longtime fans of Powell and Pressburger—who did what, in terms of writing, directing and producing, was initially part of the mystery that attracted the young Scorsese—may be surprised and moved at just how much they learn from "Made in England," and at the range of Scorsese's analysis. (If he weren't one of our greatest filmmakers, he would be one of our greatest film critics.) Over the close-up of Kathleen Byron applying lipstick at the climax of "Black Narcissus" (1947), Scorsese describes how "sex erupts into the story through the use of color." He explains how the ballet in "The Red Shoes"—an experiment in what Powell called "composed film," in which, starting with a lengthy dialogue-free stretch in "Black Narcissus," sequences were shot to match music—influenced his subjective approach to showing boxing in "Raging Bull."

Scorsese recalls that when he first met Powell, he showed him "Mean Streets." Powell was complimentary but claimed to have gotten "tired of the red," not realizing that the use of that color was drawn from Powell's influence. But clearly much of what Scorsese finds so affecting about the Powell-Pressburger oeuvre lies in its philosophy of creativity. The films represent a degree of freedom rare in cinema; they embody, both in form and content, a profound ethos about the risks of making art. In "The Red Shoes," Scorsese says, art making "is not a choice, but a compulsion." The protagonist of "Peeping Tom" (1960), he notes elsewhere, "feels truly alive and at home only in the images he creates, built from the destruction of others."