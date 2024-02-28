A Preview of the 2024 Rendez-Vous with French Cinema

Efira is also put through the emotional wringer in Valerie Donzelli’s “Just the Two of Us” (March 3, 5), for which she, co-star Melvil Poupaud and composer Gabriel Yared all received Cesar nominations and which Donzelli and co-writer Audrey Diwan won the Best Adaptation prize. Based on the novel by Eric Reinhardt, Efira plays Blanche, a woman who has just about given up on romance when she is swept off her feet by the dashing Gregoire (Poupaud). After the two marry, she moves with him to a lavish, if somewhat creepy, home in the woods far away from her friends, family and, most significantly, her twin sister Rose (Efria again). After a while, it becomes apparent that Gregoire is a possessive and jealous type who is increasingly unwilling to share Blanche with anyone and her attempts to have the slightest semblance of a life of her own only trigger increasingly abusive behavior on his part. This is a somewhat odd film that seems to be setting itself up to become a De Palma-style thriller in the early going (especially with the introduction of Blanche’s twin, a development that doesn’t really go anywhere) but then turns into a fairly routine narrative about a woman trying to muster the strength to leave a bad situation that ultimately works almost entirely on the strength of the performances of Efira and Poupaud, who is especially memorable as Blanche’s increasingly nightmarish dream guy.

Michel Gondry, the acclaimed director of such films as “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Science of Sleep” and “Be Kind Rewind,” is in this year’s lineup with “The Book of Solutions” (March 7, 10), his first project since 2015’s “Microbe & Gasoline.” Reportedly inspired by the troubled production of his 2013 film “Mood Indigo,” the film stars Pierre Niney as Marc, a filmmaker who latest project is in jeopardy when the people funding it are unimpressed with his current 4 hour+ cut. In response, he steals the film and brings it and his long-suffering editor (Blanche Gardin) to the remote country home belonging to his aunt (Francoise Lebrun) in order to finish it without interference from the philistine money people, only to drive everyone crazy with his increasingly bizarre delusions of auteur grandeur. Some of this is quite funny, especially a sequence in which the increasingly frustrated Marc attempts to conduct a group of musicians to precisely play the music that exists only in his head. After a while, thought, the more whimsical elements begin to curdle—I am a huge Gondry fan and even I felt that some of it was a bit much—and the central character is so irritating that most viewers may find themselves siding with the money guys.

Having made a splash five years ago with his first film, the incendiary drama “Les Miserables,” director Ladj Ly will be on hand to present his follow-up feature, “Les Indesirables” (March 2, 7), a film which, like its predecessor, offers an eye-opening look at marginalized communities and how the pressures of relentless institutionalized discrimination can eventually lead to violent clashes with the forces of oppression. Set in one of the poorer suburbs of Paris, it begins as the mayor presides over the demolition of a housing project, ostensibly to go forth with a renewal plan that proves to be less than suitable for the current residents, only to end up dying during the event. To replace him, the powers-that-be pass over the current Black deputy mayor, Roger (Steve Tientcheu) to push through local doctor Pierre (Alexis Manenti) to replace him and when it dawns on him that he, as an unelected official, has no real constituency to answer to, he decides that the best way to move forward is by proving his power to them with a series of unfair arrests and building condemnations. This eventually leads to community organizer Haby (Anta Diaw) deciding to mount a campaign to oust Pierre and bring the gentrification to a halt, leading to a series of clashes between the officials and the people they ostensibly serve.