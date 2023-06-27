A Look Back at Tribeca 2023

The film is “Cypher,” a one-of-a-kind movie from Chris Moukarbel that starts off like the kind of standard-issue celebrity-driven documentary that festivals like Tribeca love to program in the hopes of driving ticket sales and publicity. The subject is Tierra Whack, the Philadelphia-born rapper who made a big splash in 2018 with her critically acclaimed debut album Whack World and soon found herself earning Grammy nominations, appearing at Lollapalooza and Coachella and working with the likes of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Her triumphant rise is covered in the first 20 minutes or so. But when it comes time for her to get to work on the highly-anticipated follow-up project that could potentially launch her into the superstar stratosphere, things begin to take a turn. While relaxing with her team at a diner after a concert, she is approached by an odd woman who tries to warn her that there is a vast underground conspiracy in the music world that both determines and controls those who are allowed to succeed and that she is their next target. Whack and her crew think that the fan is nuts, but, as her star continues to rise, things start to get weird and eventually culminate with a shoot for an elaborate new video that might have more sinister underpinnings than the usual music promo.

Music stars coming up with movies that intentionally blur the lines between truth and fiction are nothing new—just recently, we have seen such examples as the gory Foo Fighters horror-comedy "Studio 666" and the loopy St. Vincent satire "The Nowhere Inn"—but in those cases, viewers were reasonably certain of where they stood in regards to what was at least semi-real and what was patently fictional. Here, Moukarbel (whose credits include the rock doc “Gaga: Five Foot Two”) does such an effective job of intertwining the genuine footage exploring Whack’s life and artistic process with the more obviously scripted material involving the unseen forces possibly manipulating her career forward that viewers will find themselves questioning everything they see with even the seemingly triumphant moments like award shows and that looming video shoot taking on a decidedly sinister tone in the process. Even amidst the more overtly hyped titles on display, a film as audacious as “Cypher” could not be ignored, and indeed, it went on to win the festival’s much-deserved U.S. Narrative Premiere prize. Hopefully, it will gain commercial release before too long so that all of you can witness one of the true knockout films of the year.

The only problem with a film like “Cypher” is that it so thoroughly twists the expected beats of the standard-issue celebrity-driven documentary that the more straightforward examples of that sub-genre, typically a key element of the celeb-heavy Tribeca lineup, wound up looking kind of puny and inconsequential by comparison. That was certainly the case with “Stan Lee,” David Gelb’s largely ineffectual documentary about the life and work of the famed comic book creator and publisher. Now playing on Disney+, the film offers nothing new or revelatory in the way of information or insight and which too often feels like a visual equivalent of a Wikipedia entry that has been thoroughly scrubbed of any potentially discomfiting issues—decades of poor business decisions, legal issues and questions of his usurping credit for the creation of many of the most famous Marvel characters—so that it could play on Disney+ without a hitch. Frank Marshall’s “Rather,” a look at the life and work of famed newscaster Dan Rather, is a little more interesting—he has Rather himself to offer commentary on some of those key points. The film also works as a look at how broadcast journalism evolved during Rather’s era into what it has become now—but considering how tenacious and hard-hitting Rather could be as a journalist, I wished that Marshall had grilled him a little harder regarding some of the more contentious aspects of his legacy.