57th Chicago International Film Festival Runs October 13th-24th, Will Host Fundraiser on September 13th

According to the festival's official statement, this year’s installment of CIFF will have as its Centerpiece, “C’mon C’mon,” is a powerfully resonant and hopeful portrait of our times, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Mike Mills, the accomplished filmmaker of “Beginners” and “20th Century Women.” Special Presentations include “Belfast,” with a tribute and Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Academy Award©-nominated Sir Kenneth Branagh, celebrating the acclaimed actor and director’s extraordinary body of work; and “Passing,” with an Artistic Achievement Award honoring actor-turned-director Rebecca Hall.

The festival’s Black Perspectives program, which showcases the excellence and diversity of films by African Americans and the African diaspora from around the world, celebrates its 25th Anniversary with presentations including “Passing” and “Citizen Ashe,” a profile of the groundbreaking tennis star and civil rights activist co-directed by Sam Pollard and Rex Miller. Additional screenings include the Chicago premiere of Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” a story about a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee; and drive-in audiences will rock out to “The Velvet Underground” from director Todd Haynes.

The Chicago International Film Festival will host its annual fundraiser, "Lights, Camera, Chicago," leading up to the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at 7pm on Monday, September 13th, at Bridge 410, 410 N. Paulina St. This year’s reception-style event will celebrate Chicago and include a silent auction, cocktails and “tastes of Chicago,” live music from Expo76, and a special award ceremony. Proceeds from the event will help support Cinema/Chicago’s year-round programs including the Chicago International Film Festival and free public and educational programs. You can purchase your tickets here.

