57th Chicago International Film Festival Runs October 13th-24th, Will Host Fundraiser on September 13th

The Chicago International Film Festival (CIFF) has announced its return to theatrical, outdoor, and virtual screens from Wednesday, October 13th, through Sunday, October 24th, 2021 for its 57th edition. North America’s longest-running competitive film festival, the 57th Chicago International Film Festival expands throughout Chicago with presentations at venues across the city, including at AMC River East 21; the Music Box Theatre; the Gene Siskel Film Center; and special drive-in presentations at ChiTown Movies in Pilsen; as well as offering virtual screenings via the Festival’s streaming platform. Additional neighborhood pop-up screening events will be announced in the coming weeks.
According to the festival's official statement, this year’s installment of CIFF will have as its Centerpiece, “C’mon C’mon,” is a powerfully resonant and hopeful portrait of our times, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Mike Mills, the accomplished filmmaker of “Beginners” and “20th Century Women.” Special Presentations include “Belfast,” with a tribute and Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Academy Award©-nominated Sir Kenneth Branagh, celebrating the acclaimed actor and director’s extraordinary body of work; and “Passing,” with an Artistic Achievement Award honoring actor-turned-director Rebecca Hall.
The festival’s Black Perspectives program, which showcases the excellence and diversity of films by African Americans and the African diaspora from around the world, celebrates its 25th Anniversary with presentations including “Passing” and “Citizen Ashe,” a profile of the groundbreaking tennis star and civil rights activist co-directed by Sam Pollard and Rex Miller. Additional screenings include the Chicago premiere of Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” a story about a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee; and drive-in audiences will rock out to “The Velvet Underground” from director Todd Haynes.
The Chicago International Film Festival will host its annual fundraiser, "Lights, Camera, Chicago," leading up to the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at 7pm on Monday, September 13th, at Bridge 410, 410 N. Paulina St. This year’s reception-style event will celebrate Chicago and include a silent auction, cocktails and “tastes of Chicago,” live music from Expo76, and a special award ceremony. Proceeds from the event will help support Cinema/Chicago’s year-round programs including the Chicago International Film Festival and free public and educational programs. You can purchase your tickets here.
The full program and screening schedule for the 57th Chicago International Film Festival will be announced on Monday September 20th, 2021. Early Bird pricing on Festival Passes are now on sale through Sunday, September 19th, with individual tickets going on sale Tuesday, September 21st for Cinema/Chicago members and Friday, September 24th to the general public. Passes can be purchased at https://chicagofilmfestival.com/tickets/.
For more information, visit our website at https://www.chicagofilmfestival.com/.