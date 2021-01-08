What Child Is This: The Enduring Legacy of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid

“The Midnight Sky” takes this sense of uninhabitability a step further. Augustine Lofthouse (George Clooney) is a scientist in failing health, whose career and personality have isolated him from not just the concept of a family or a community, but humanity itself. After a cataclysmic event rapidly threatens to extinguish life on Earth, rather than fleeing with his colleagues, he chooses to stay behind at his Arctic research base alone. His plans are diverted when he comes across a young girl, apparently left behind in the rush to evacuate. This child has perhaps drawn the worst straw of all: the Earth itself is hostile to her, and despite Augustine’s best efforts he will likely find himself powerless to offer her protection.

The concept of a vagabond who has purposefully rejected the trappings of a family unit but is then suddenly thrust into the role of the caretaker is an inherently compelling one, and the deep connection they have with one another is no less powerful for its ephemerality. A sense of impermanence is a common thread throughout many of the films that explore this dynamic. As close as ersatz father and child will grow, the specter of their ultimate separation looms large over the proceedings. The Kid may have been raised by Chaplin’s Tramp, but his mother is still alive and mourning his loss, to say nothing of the law enforcement officers who are determined to remove the child from what they consider to be an unsuitable home. Chaplin’s best acting is reserved for their parting, his haunting eyes devastated and helpless as he struggles in vain to break free from the policemen holding him back and rescue the Kid from a paddy wagon. No matter how much he loves his would-be son, the Kid is not the Tramp’s to keep.

Similarly, both the Mandalorian and Captain Kidd’s encounters with their respective children come with a clear expiration date. The Mandalorian is tasked with escorting the Child safely to the Jedi at which time, presumably, their relationship will come to an end. It’s only with a certain reluctance and growing dread that he acknowledges that his time with the Child is perhaps not infinite. Captain Kidd discovers Johanna alone in the forest, a young girl who has been uprooted twice, first from her German immigrant family in a Kiowa raid, and second when her Kiowa family were killed by Union soldiers. She is to be returned to her only remaining relations, an aunt and uncle some several hundred miles away, and Captain Kidd finds himself the only person willing to undertake this journey with her. Their trip through the Texan frontier takes many turns, but it nevertheless has a clear destination in mind. There’s little point in getting attached; Kidd’s role in all of this, as it is with his profession as newsreader, is to serve as an emissary, nothing more. Augustine’s situation is a bit different. He has no real mission to complete other than protecting his young companion, once it becomes clear that no one will be coming back for her. But still, it’s difficult to think of a more definitive ending point to their relationship than a mass extinction event already in progress.