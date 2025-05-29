Renowned Film and Television Critic Richard Roeper Joins RogerEbert.com 

Chicago, IL – Acclaimed film critic Richard Roeper is joining RogerEbert.com as a regular contributor. Roeper will bring his deep knowledge of film and television to the site, with his first piece debuting this week.

“I feel like I’ve found a new home with an old friend,” said Roeper. “It’s a privilege to see my byline under the Roger Ebert banner, and to join such a gifted team of writers. This is such a ‘full circle’ moment because it was Chaz who was the one who first suggested to Roger that he give me a tryout as his co-host all those years ago.”

RogerEbert.com is one of the world’s most prestigious destinations for movie criticism, commentary and community. Ever since the passing of the site’s co-founder and namesake, Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert, in 2013, it has been run by his wife, Chaz Ebert.

“I am thrilled to have Richard join us and I know that Roger would have been overjoyed,” said Chaz. “I think this is a great fit for both of us.”

Roeper’s decades-long career at the Chicago Sun-Times included roles as a columnist, critic and reporter. He accepted a buyout from the paper in March 2025 after 37 years of service. Roeper first met Roger Ebert at the Sun-Times in the 1980s, and the two developed a friendship that led to their on-air partnership in 2000, when Roeper became the permanent co-host of the newly titled “Ebert & Roeper,” following the passing of Gene Siskel.

ABOUT RICHARD ROEPER

As a daily columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper won numerous accolades, including the National Headliner Award for Best News Columnist in the country. Beyond print, Roeper is a well-recognized media personality, contributing to ABC7 Chicago, hosting “The Richard Roeper Show” podcast and winning three local Emmy Awards. His career has also included hosting or co-hosting radio shows on WLUP-FM, WLS-AM, AM-1000 and WLS-FM in Chicago, and he is currently a weekly contributor to “The Bob Sirott Show” on WGN-AM. Roeper is the author of nine books on movies and pop culture.

Photo Credit: ABC-7 Chicago