The Bikeriders, a Motorcycle Club Film, Highlights a Positive Woman’s Role

Blending comedy, violence, and moments of tenderness while exploring the biker code of loyalty, Nichols creates an intriguing modern story of a gangster film told uniquely from a woman’s perspective. There’s so much to appreciate here. Kathy’s role as a strong woman and a role model is a reason to champion the film. The screenplay allows her to stand up for what she believes is right, making her own decisions, while solving her own problems without a male savior.

In looking back from a woman’s point of view and my experiences with motorcycles, growing up in Los Angeles, motorcycles were standard; their presence was like no other on the highways, especially the 405 freeway. My father would remark, “Watch those bikers for me, kids,” as he was always on high alert with his driving when they were close to his family, as the bikers were known to dart in between traffic. As the oldest of five, he usually depended on me as a lookout. Seeing the Hells Angels riding together was an ominous sight to behold, as their ultra-loud sound is both deafening and exciting. What fascinated me were their black leather jackets with their iconic logo, very cool black leather biker hats, and leather side-fringed pants.

During my high school years in Nebraska, living out in the country, it was normal to ride motorcycles. I knew classmates who had Harley Davidson bikes, and my parents would let me ride on them occasionally, but never at night. Despite having lived in the Chicago suburbs for most of my life, where the film takes place, I had no knowledge of the motorcycle club or its saga. As you can imagine, my interest in the film was high.

Nichols introduced the film during the Telluride Film Festival and participated in a discussion. He spoke about Danny Lyon, the photojournalist who wrote the photo book about the Midwest club on which the film is based, and also joined the club. Nichols has been intrigued by the book for 20 years. He also mentioned the newest edition’s foreword and that Lyon tried to find out what happened to the club, saying he talked to some of the old riders. He was told that was the end of the club he rode with in 1965, as they now refer to him and the original members as “the old Outlaws.” That gave him the idea of how to shape the film: watching a small group of friends in a social club throughout the sixties that grows beyond their abilities and turns into a motorcycle gang by the early seventies.

Nichols told me he felt fortunate to have cast Austin Butler before “Elvis” came out and put him in high demand. I mentioned that I was reporting on the Telluride Film Festival for Roger Ebert’s website. He had nothing but praise for Roger and said he was very grateful for making his top ten list for the film “Shotgun Stories” (2007), as it changed his life, giving him an honor that encouraged him as a filmmaker.

Our conversation and his film sparked my curiosity to know more, especially about why he chose to tell a male’s story from a female gaze, and also to discuss the intricacies of making a motorcycle film using bikes from the ’50s and ’60s, as I know those bikes are very different from today’s bikes.