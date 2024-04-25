Preview of Tributes at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

In 2023, in fact, the festival paid tribute to Japanese auteur Yasuzō Masumura — bringing the filmmaker’s works to light for a new generation of moviegoers. This year, the KVIFF classics return with a new slate of definitive Czech cinema and other cinematic landmarks tied to the centenary of Franz Kafka’s passing.

The retrospective entitled “The Wish To Be a Red Indian: Kafka and Cinema” will feature highlights such as Orson Welles’ “The Trial,” Ousmane Sembene’s “The Money Order,” Pavel Juráček’s “Joseph Kilian,” Jan Němec’s “Metamorphosis,” Roman Polanski’s “The Tenant,” Martin Scorsese’s “After Hours,” Shin’ya Tsukamoto’s “Tetsuo,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Kafka” and “Mr. Kneff,” and more.

“For decades, Kafka’s oeuvre has functioned as a continuing provocation to filmmakers,“ explained KVIFF’s artistic director Karel Och and the festival’s consultant Lorenzo Esposito (both co-curated the programme). “It is as if he were slyly challenging them to attempt to capture as authentically and intensely as possible the elusive nature of his formulations, of his narratives, of the realities he has crafted and the feelings of apprehension he elicits, yet also of the comic situations he has created."

Kafka was born in Prague, when it was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire (following World War I, with the birth of Czechoslovakia, he became a Czech citizen). Before dying of tuberculosis at the age of 40, he penned groundbreaking novels like Amerika, The Trial, and The Castle, along with the masterly novella The Metamorphosis. Psychologically rich and brimming with acute symbolism, heightened to greater intensity through a keen sense of environment, physicality, and dark fantasy — you can see why one hundred years since his death, Kafka remains a major inspiration for filmmakers in particular.

