It's Alive!: On the Many Faces of Frankenstein

But why does the story of Frankenstein thrive like this, while other horror icons often feel so diluted through each subsequent adaptation? Why is it such a prime candidate for remix and reinvention? Likely, it has to do with the questions it asks, with each director, writer, and artist attached to it providing their own unique answers. Every creator involved in Frankenstein has become a mad doctor themselves, each adaptation reflecting their particular obsessions and traumas.

It’s what makes Frankenstein so great to this day. There's no one way to tell his tale. We simply approach it, body parts in hands, ready to design a monster in our own image.

1816: Mary Shelley’s Novel

When 19-year-old Mary Shelley invented the saga, she was the young wife of a famous poet, competing among friends to see who could come up with a scary story. This competition is inherent in Victor Frankenstein’s motivation, for what is the need to defeat death if not claiming ultimate victory against biology itself? Fascinated by Galvanism, the process of applying electrical current to organisms in a way to prompt convulsions and by stories of the supernatural, Shelley applied these interests to Frankenstein, developing a narrative that would one day eclipse the fame of her, her husband, and their contemporaries.

Shelley had been extensively tutored in her youth by her father, who would later all but abandon her due to his dissatisfaction with her future husband. Along with the fact that she and her husband often found themselves broke and living on the outskirts among other artists, this all provides a fitting foundation for the monster, a man whose paternal figure leaves him in horror and thus finds solace in learning language. Frankenstein is not the outlandish product of a young woman’s imagination in the early 19th century but the culmination of a life’s worth of ideas and sorrows.