Criterion Mobile Closet Steered Through Chicago International Film Festival Amid An Intense Political Weekend

At all of its previous stops—Austin, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York—the Criterion Mobile Closet has attracted throngs of cinephiles hoping to pick their favorite films and shoot their very own closet videos. Its latest appearance at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival drew similar crowds during a short October (11-13) weekend stay that also witnessed the No Kings protests and ICE raids in other parts of the city.

Those who arrived to take part in the cornucopia of cinema came as early as 7:30 am, traveling from across Chicago and other parts of the Midwest. The faithful were greeted at first by temperate weather before enduring the first chilly hours of Fall on a rainy, frigid final day. Nevertheless, no one’s enthusiasm was dampened.

“It was downpouring for about an hour and a half or so, but everybody is in really good spirits,” shared Nick Meyers, one of the many people to step into the Mobile Closet. “We’ve all been mingling and meeting each other and talking about what we’re looking forward to picking and what our favorite films are. The vibes have been excellent.”

For cinephiles like Nick, the Criterion Mobile Closet is a chance to have an experience usually reserved for actors, filmmakers, and other celebrities. It all began in 2010 when Guillermo del Toro visited Criterion’s offices to discuss the potential of a three-film box set of his early works. Using an iPhone, Criterion filmed del Toro stepping into their closet to pick out some of his favorite films. That grainy video launched what would eventually become Criterion’s Closet Picks series, which has welcomed talents like Agnès Varda, Barry Jenkins, Michael Shannon, Isabelle Huppert, Tracy Letts, and more into the tight confines of shelved discs to select films with which they have a personal, professional, or creative connection.

The videos and Polaroids of visitors brandishing their picks have become an internet status symbol that has both furthered Criterion’s brand and made it an increasingly popular stop for many creatives on their award campaigns.

The introduction of the Mobile Closet last year, which first set up shop at the New York Film Festival, offered a chance for regular people to comb through the over 1700 titles in the Criterion Collection, make their own closet videos, and depart with Polaroid pictures of them holding their discs.

Despite the far larger confines of the Criterion van, which is capable of fitting five people as opposed to the two-person size of the actual closet, the wait times to get inside are long (full disclaimer: I’ve been in the physical and mobile closet and have written essays for Criterion releases of “Prince of Broadway” and “Beasts of No Nation”). Many of the people I spoke to on the final day of the Mobile Closet in Chicago had already been in line for nearly four hours. You also need to pay for your discs, at a discounted price, before leaving. And while “mobile” is in its name, the vehicle isn’t wheelchair friendly (per Criterion’s website, they do offer wheelchair users a tote bag, a pocket guide, a Mobile Closet shopping discount, and a Polaroid at the Mobile Closet with their selections, and they do encourage those who require special assistance to contact them ahead of time).

In Chicago, some visitors complained online about not being warned about line caps before traveling in and the vehicle’s general inaccessibility. For those who stood in line, there was some initial confusion about the line’s parameters.

“The system was kind of weird, but then the president of Criterion explained it, and I was like: Okay, that makes a little more sense,” shared Jessie, a senior at DePaul University. “There are three different entrances, and then you have to rush when they say, “Go.” And so it’s been a little hectic.” That rush happened when Criterion officially opened the line at 9:30 am. If you arrived before then, you were kindly asked to return at that appointed time. Once people were let into line, they were put into groups, allowing Criterion to evenly filter the three separate lines set up around the van.

Because of the mobile aspect, the on-site Closet does have limited stock. “The Battle of Algiers,” for instance, was the first title to sell out. Criterion President Peter Becker believes the film’s recent appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” contributed to its popularity among visitors. “I think it just shows you how a little clip in a big movie can put a classic film on people’s radar,” explained Becker.

Still, the range of people’s picks remained wide: “Lost Highway,” “Vermiglio,” “Night Moves,” “Barry Lyndon,” and “The Cranes Are Flying” were just a few titles those waiting in line shared with me.

Just as diverse as the titles were the reasons people picked them. “Usually, whenever I do the Criterion sale, I just get my favorites. But this time around, I wanted to get movies that I’d never seen before,” explained David Astudillo, who arrived from North Chicago, Illinois, with Sam Adan. “This time around, I was looking to grab movies that I haven’t seen or have resonated with me, especially Japanese films, because we’ve just been to Japan.” Among the pair’s picks were “Onibaba” and “Good Morning.”

And while many planned their trip to the Mobile Closet in advance, others did so on a whim. Lisa Ryan and Carly Simko were in town from Detroit, Michigan, for a RuPaul DJ set when Lisa, a big Criterion fan, heard about the Mobile Closet. Rather than immediately returning to Detroit, the pair spent an extra night in Chicago, woke up early, and got in line. Once they’re finished here, they plan to do a same-day nighttime drive back home, where Lisa’s nephew is watching their cat.

Away from AMC New City, where the Mobile Closet set up shop, there were far more politically relevant events: The previous day’s nationwide No Kings protests, demonstrations aimed at denouncing President Trump’s despotic policies, took place in the loop and the Chicagoland area. The protests arrived on the heels of President Trump’s order to deploy the National Guard to Chicago—a directive currently blocked in the courts.

Across Chicago, ICE has also conducted raids that have not only led to the illegal arrests of many but also violence and destruction, including the use of teargas, smoke bombs, and helicopters, causing activists and local communities to monitor their neighborhoods for immigration agents and to post on social media when agents are spotted. They’ve also filmed and directly confronted ICE to stop arrests and raids from continuing.

Despite AMC New City’s manicured surroundings—a kind of dissonance from the outside world, with big-box stores and a giant roundabout where a stone fountain stands as its centerpiece—the political tenor wasn’t entirely out of mind.

Instead, some saw the Mobile Closet as a chance to escape from their fraught surroundings.

“With everything that’s going on right now, I think a lot of people are just trying to continue on with their day as best as possible while taking into account what’s happening with the current administration,” shared Astudillo.

Others, like Roscoe Village resident Nick Funk, believe the weekend’s events show that Chicagoans can unite, no matter the setting or topic.

“I think this is a really strong city when it comes to coming together for things,” explained Funk. “I’m originally from California, and while I don’t want to say that Chicago has a stronger sense of community, it definitely feels a lot more like I’m part of a bigger voice here. It’s a city that doesn’t necessarily have an ego, but at the same time it wants to push for change and wants its people to be heard.”

Courtesy of Chicago International Film Festival.

Becker, Criterion’s President, believes that those who are coming to the Mobile Closet or are demonstrating are experiencing similar feelings. That is, the joy found in community.

“This is an event that brings people together, and I think protests can be that too. We’re surrounded by a massive number of people who share a point of view or a passionate interest or a compelling need to connect with the world,” explained Becker. “But I suspect that for any people that are coming together around things that are deeply meaningful for them, like the No Kings marches, there’s a joyful aspect to that.”

Anthony Nuccio, who traveled from Joliet, Illinois, echoed Becker’s sentiment, observing that “We live in such a polarized time that it’s really important for people to find things that unite them. The arts have historically been that, and I think as long as an AI takeover doesn’t happen in our lifetimes, it’ll continue to be that.”

And while many in line expressed delight, relief, excitement, and wonder—multiple people told me they welcomed the opportunity to “nerd out” with fellow cinephiles—they knew once this experience was over, they’d have to return to life.

“I think with everything that’s going on right now, a lot of people are just trying to continue on with their day in the best way possible while taking into account everything that’s happening with the current administration,” shared Astudillo. “So, while this is definitely a time to feel a little bit better, we still have to go home and continue to work through everything that’s going on right now.”

Check out our Social Media Manager’s trip to the Criterion Closet here.