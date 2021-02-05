Christopher Plummer: 1929-2021

Plummer was born in Canada, and he was inspired to become an actor after seeing Laurence Olivier in his 1944 film of “Henry V.” His very entertaining 2008 memoir In Spite of Myself details how he paid his dues in summer stock, learning comedy timing from Edward Everett Horton and emotional grandeur from Ruth Chatterton.

Plummer made a name for himself as a Shakespearean actor when he played Henry V in 1956 at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, and he had the talent and the nerve to play Jason opposite Judith Anderson in “Medea” and excel in several live TV appearances with Julie Harris; his demanding Torvald in a 1959 production of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” was particularly vivid.

"Wind Across the Everglades"

Plummer made his feature film debut in 1958 when he played in Sidney Lumet’s “Stage Struck,” which was set in the theater world, and as an ornithologist in Nicholas Ray’s “Wind Across the Everglades,” a wild-spirited, tender, and neglected film that centers on Plummer’s slyness. Several years later, he was a memorably depraved Commodus in Anthony Mann’s “The Fall of the Roman Empire” (1964) and he did a perverse and deliberately unattractive Hamlet for TV that same year in “Hamlet at Elsinore,” which was shot in Denmark, before he played the Captain in “The Sound of Music” and hinted at dark urges that were decidedly not family friendly.

Plummer wrote in his memoirs about a drinking problem that began to engulf him in the 1960s, and though he continued to work regularly in theater and film he started to get stuck in supporting roles and in obscure projects. He joined Olivier’s National Theatre in the early 1970s but was fired from a production of "Coriolanus" in 1971 and replaced by Anthony Hopkins due to his bad behavior.

Plummer won a Tony in 1973 for a musical version of "Cyrano de Bergerac," but it was only in the early 1980s that he came to broad attention again for his Iago in "Othello" opposite James Earl Jones, which was highly praised. Plummer’s Iago was called “quite possibly the best single Shakespearean performance to have originated on this continent in our time” by critic Walter Kerr.