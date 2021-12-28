Bright Wall/Dark Room December 2021: I’ve Had a Rough Year, Dad: The Unbearable, Beautiful Messiness of One Line in The Royal Tenenbaums by Matt Chambless

Through the years, I’ve adopted a sort of ticklish preoccupation with the brute-force manner with which we announce the death of our public figures. PRINCE DEAD AT 57, for instance. Dead, in this context, unnerves me; it arrives before I’m ready. The expediency of the language teetering on impertinence. And though we can’t ignore it, can we at least soften the blow a little?

PRINCE GONE AT 57.

PRINCE PASSES AWAY AT 57.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, about loss and death and obituaries, and about my father. My father died this past August, and though I didn’t write his obituary, I did deliver his eulogy. Standing in front of friends and family, I recounted what it was like growing up with him in the middle-class suburban home we occupied with my mom. I let them into the world of music that would so often fill our house, and the nights where we all went to the theater together. After the service, I found myself surrounded by those who wanted to indulge a little longer—to get a second chuckle at the time he was robbed at gunpoint (I told it funny, you had to be there), or to confess that, as well as they knew him, they never knew that he once wanted to be a professional fisherman. On and on like this it went, each person thanking me for standing up and sharing the memories of my father. But the dirty little secret is that those were all his memories. Which is to say, they were a small collection of the stories I had heard him tell over the years. I merely repeated them.

Throughout his life, my dad was many things—a Marine, an actor, a musician, and more—but my favorite, and the one I wanted to honor most that day, was storyteller. In the hours and days after his passing, as the phone calls came pouring in, I couldn’t help but notice that everyone who reached out, without fail, in one way or another, told me just how much they loved listening to the stories of my father. That was my dad: he’d talk to anyone who’d listen, regaling them with the adventures of his life. And he loved having stories acted out for him as much as he loved telling them. This started at an early age, crouched beneath the family radio listening to episodes of The Lone Ranger, or spending countless weekends eyes-glued to whatever western was showing at the neighborhood cinema. Once I came along, he passed that love on to me as if by birthright. Whether it was letting me stay up past my bedtime to watch The Godfather for the first time, or introducing me to Young Frankenstein on a family vacation, on and on like this it would go throughout the rest of our lives together, he and I honing the dominant language we spoke to one another—the language of film.

Now, without him, I’ve been trying to reorient myself and my relationship to the movies, in the hopes that, through them, I might still be able to communicate with my father. I think they will always carry, though, some reminder of loss, and death, and the end of an innocence that only comes after losing a parent—and the long, lonely work of gathering the scattered pieces of all that remains in the hopes that, one day, I might know what to do with them. And so, in this moment, when the way forward seems so daunting and unknowable it can only be approached by metaphor, and the path of extrication from this forest of grief has not yet made itself visible—except perhaps to the keen eyes of certain mystics and select Upper West side analysts—I turn to the only scripture I know, the only way I can think to wrap my head and my heart around what has happened. Naturally, I’m referring to Wes Anderson’s third feature film, 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums.