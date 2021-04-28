Bright Wall/Dark Room April 2021: Why Wouldn't I Believe You by Sophia Stewart

In the face of apocalypse, priorities change. Or, don’t change so much as crystallize into their truest forms. This makes sense—apocalypse derives its name from a Greek term: “an uncovering.” Impending cataclysm strips away routine to expose what matters most underneath. It makes you think, what is essential? replaceable? expendable?

We’ve thus far averted the kind of apocalypse that dominated the Cold War imagination—total nuclear annihilation, an entire planet decimated—and as a result, contemporary understandings of the end of the world are often less about surviving a singular apocalypse than living with a constant one. Today we exist against a backdrop of ongoing and inexorable loss, precipitated by wars, climate change, pandemics. In principle, apocalypse might imply a clean, sudden ending, but in practice, it’s a drawn-out and uneven descent.

I can think of few works of art that understand this better than HBO’s The Leftovers. The three-season series begins with an apocalyptic event in which 2% of the world’s population disappears—poof, gone. Some interpret this event, called the Departure, as a kind of rapture, but this attempt at meaning-making struggles to hold up against the seemingly random assortment of “the Departed,” which includes babies, politicians, the Pope, and Gary Busey. Equally inexplicable is the uneven distribution of loss. In Mapleton, New York, Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) counts herself as a statistical anomaly: her husband and two children all vanish in the Departure, leaving her behind, alone and grief-stricken. Across town, Mapleton’s Chief of Police, Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) must not only safeguard a community in distress but also confront newfound rifts in his own family, as his wife, plunged into existential crisis by the Departure, deserted him and their teenage daughter.

Nora and Kevin are both technically spared, but the world as they knew it has ended; in its place, a more frightening one has been exposed—uncovered—and they must now live in it, desultory and powerless, subject to cosmic whims. There’s no recourse to the Departure. One can only mourn and carry on, harboring the fear that, at any moment, it could happen again. The Leftovers is ostensibly about this mass disappearance and its ramifications, but co-creator Damon Lindelof sees the Departure more as the show’s setting than its subject. “This is really just a love story between Kevin and Nora,” he said of The Leftovers in a 2017 interview. Over the course of 17 years and two continents, Kevin and Nora find, love, lose, forgive, and reclaim each other.