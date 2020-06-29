Bright Wall/Dark Room June 2020: Just in Time: Finding True Companionship Before Sunset by Adam Membrey

So when I saw Jesse and Céline for the first time, I couldn’t move. Here were two people, clearly into each other, walking all over Paris and simply having a conversation with depth and width, with silliness and earnestness all at once, a sweet and salty concoction that satisfies and inspires. In other words: the exact kind of conversation I had with my uncles growing up and struggled to consistently maintain with my college peers.

In AP U.S. government my senior year of high school, Mr. Kautzman blessed us with The West Wing. We’d have popular watch parties after school, supplementing them with long, invigorating conversations about the U.S. government through the prism of Aaron Sorkin’s show. This is where I fell in love with Allison Janney (a love that has only grown). Where I first saw Deaf actress Marlee Matlin on screen with a hearing love interest. Where I grew to have some hope in the power of good government before my adult years saw it depressingly deflate. But there’s one thing I always loved about The West Wing, and it was the link I could mimic the least: the walk and talk. Because in order to be able to do this, you had to at least be partially looking in the direction you walked. Otherwise you’d stumble or bang into something or just look really, really uncinematic. And this proved particularly difficult to pull off as someone who needs to rely so heavily on lipreading. The West Wing helped me develop these skills of playing vertical Frogger while keeping eyes glued to fast-moving lips. But I still needed someone to stride down halls with.

So when I saw Before Sunset, with its long takes down never-ending streets, it felt like the perfect fusion of the intellectual West Wing fan with the romantic I was convinced I had within me. But still: I found this walk and talk exceedingly difficult. If it was all quiet on the auditory front, I could do okay. But only because the path ahead of me was flat and well-known. This was easy on a campus with wide sidewalks. It became significantly harder when I went on a date just after graduation with a girl I really liked, but who tried to do the walk-and-talk (also a West Wing fan!) with me in the dark, with only the occasional streetlamp to light her face. It was easier for me to fake understanding than it was to admit I couldn’t understand her, that night walks would probably never be truly productive, and that she’d have to work a little harder so I could keep up. When you’re a Deaf guy in the dating world, burdening the other person feels like the last strike. You do everything you can to ease it, to hide the weight of anything until you realize you’re so far out of who you are that you’ll never quite be comfortable.

BEST AND HONEST SELF

Once I could mimic the walk-and-talk of Before Sunset, I found myself glomming onto Jesse. I recognized much of myself in him. The mix of romanticism and cynicism. The pretentious poeticism. The need to make a joke to cut things down to size when they got too serious. But what stuck with me like broccoli in my teeth for the entirety of my college career and long after was the internal argument he makes on their boat ride along the Seine. There, as they sit at the bow, the Paris sun giving them gorgeous magic hour light, they finally dig a little deeper into their lives. They talk about Notre Dame. About the hardships of moving beyond relationships. And then Jesse talks about the constant battle between the Best and Honest Self. That maybe he pushed himself into a marriage he wasn’t sure of because the best men he knew were married. “I had this idea of my best self,” he says, “and I wanted to pursue that even if it might have been overriding my honest self.”