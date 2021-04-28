Breaking In: On the 40th Anniversary of Tangerine Dream's Thief Score

The sequence is held together by an electronic score from Tangerine Dream. An outfit out of Germany, Tangerine Dream was a product of the “Krautrock” and Prog rock movements. Bands like Kraftwerk, King Crimson, and Yes expanded the pop song form. Songs like Yes’ “Heart of the Sunrise” and King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man” were expansive. Their long instrumental interludes would have subtle variations. (Just listen and marvel at the first three minutes of Yes’ “Heart of the Sunrise.”) Building off these early innovations, Tangerine Dream specialized in synth-pop symphonies that washed over the listener. The first movie score they composed was for William Friedkin’s 1977 remake of “The Wages of Fear,” retitled “Sorcerer.” It was a good score that distinguished the movie, but it didn’t leave a mark like “Thief.”

The centerpiece of the score is the epic “Diamond Diary,” a ten-minute-plus piece heard in the opening sequence. It begins with a simple, single synthesizer note and quickly adds layers upon layers, ebbing and flowing with tension and rhythm. When Frank cracks open the safe the music slightly accelerates its tempo. The difference between extended instrumental jams by bands like Humble Pie or songs like Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick,” and the work of groups like Tangerine Dream is there is rarely any variation in the music. The jam is designed as a showcase for a particular musician. The song quickly becomes monotonous, one-note. Not so with the music of Tangerine Dream. At one point, a pivotal key change in the score is signaled when Frank lights a cigarette while driving. The forward, propulsive rhythm of the score is mirrored by the forward motion of driving at night.

The other great track comes toward the end when Frank, backed into a corner, decides he must burn everything to the ground to regain his freedom. “Dr. Destructo” is a menacing piece of synth-rock, complete with a strutting beat that acts like a countdown to annihilation. The final track—the only non-Tangerine Dream piece in the main score—is a Craig Safan piece entitled “Confrontation,” a mournful cue that signals how much Frank has given up in order to be free. (Mann wanted Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” for this sequence but couldn’t get the rights; Safan’s piece sounds like a lawsuit-proof approximation.)