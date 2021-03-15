Book Excerpt: Cinemaphagy: On the Psychedelic Classical Form of Tobe Hooper by Scout Tafoya

Jerry Goldsmith is doing his best John Williams impression on the score. Carol Anne puts her hands up to the TV set, and then Kahn cuts to the beautiful countryside where the Freeling family lives. It’s a bitter little comment— perfect houses and families are only on TV. Poltergeist will not be Leave it to Beaver. Leonetti’s images make it seem like it might be at first, the picturesque suburban neighborhood looks right out of a sitcom. His depth of field is longer than Hooper had ever experimented with before, shooting real streets instead of sets. It doesn’t feel like Hooper’s framing, but Hooper had never filmed a cozy neighborhood before, let alone for an ironic counterpart. So naturally his grammar would have to expand to take stock of the changes. The image of a guy falling off a bike is straight up Spielberg, but the framing of the house and the crane shot that introduces us to the image are plainly Hooper’s work. The imperfections pile up like a traffic accident; the living room, with its hideous brown carpet and tacky furniture, is full of screaming football fans, friends of Steve’s. There’s a skirmish with a neighbor over a shared television signal, the two men using remotes like dueling pistols. Tweety, Carol Anne’s pet bird, has died. Its shadow as it descends into the toilet is straight out of a Looney Tunes short (Dana munches on celery like Bugs Bunny when we see her next and the family share a last name with Isadore "Friz" Freleng, one of Warner Bros. top animation directors). The bathroom is even color-coordinated to match those of the dead bird. Carol Anne wants a proper burial for the bird, complete with cigar box casket and a flower for the dear departed. The dog starts digging up the bird’s grave the minute he’s been laid to rest, a morbid gag of a piece with the window washer from Chain Saw.

As Diane puts the family down for the night, Steve watches A Guy Named Joe on TV (another film about the supernatural which Spielberg would remake as Always in 1989) and rolls a joint for himself and Diane (suddenly, they seem like they could have been the couple who got married in the park at the end of Eggshells). The lighting in the bedroom feels very Hooper, all the lamps on to wash out the focus and make the scene a mix of mundane and romantic. Nelson’s pothead baby boomer reads Reagan The Man, The President, all traces of his former lifestyle hidden from his children. The camera swivels around the bed while Diane tells a story about the police from her youth to which Steve barely listens—a slow dolly right out of Chain Saw. Steve stands up to demonstrate proper diving technique to assuage his wife’s fear of their children falling into the new, planned swimming pool. The lighting is bare and awkward on him in the low angle from the bed, like the lights in Leatherface’s house or the Sawyer home in Salem’s. Steve’s big glasses and dorky nice guy routine say he could be The Funhouse’s Rich all grown up (and not axed to death). The lighting is far uglier than anything in Jaws, 1941, or Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Meanwhile, Robbie and Carol Anne (still adjusting to this new house) are terrified of everything in their room: the trees out the window, the goldfish, the spooky clown doll on the chair across from Robbie’s bed (he looks like a refuge from The Funhouse). Everything looks like scary when lightning strikes. Poltergeist plays rough with the Freeling children. They’re already scared of everything, so having all the normal objects in their room turn against them just confirms all their worst fears about life. Hooper does a spectacular job of maintaining an even hand on everyone’s perspective. No one is our POV character in the way that we’re privy to Roy Scheider, Dennis Weaver, or Richard Dreyfuss’ development in earlier Spielberg films. The character development in Poltergeist is communal, as in Eggshells and Chain Saw. We get a sense of the realistic behavior of each member of the Freeling family without ever being situated behind their eyes. When Carol Anne loses the parakeet, we get little sense during the scene that Hooper feels that this moment (a girl saying goodbye to a beloved pet) is a lynchpin in understanding her experience throughout the rest of the film. It’s Diane’s guilt at having botched the fish’s funeral that gets the most attention, not Carol Anne’s loss. No one experiences anything in the first act of Poltergeist that brings us exclusively to their point of view.

Hooper shoots the family in wides for the most part, favoring dollies to capture the ambling motion of the family unit through their day. Compare this to the shot-reverse-shot family scenes in early Spielberg, which serve to underline our lead’s subjective experience of their family unit, and Hooper’s design begins to stand out. Roy Neary’s family watch him craft his mashed potato landing site from the alienating distance of a separate shot. They’re outsiders to his journey. Here everyone is captured in the frame together. If someone is in the cutaway, it’s typically for a joke, as in the parakeet flushing or Robbie in the tree during the bird’s funeral. We’re at a healthy remove from individuals because the story is the haunting of a family, just as Texas Chain Saw isn’t really Sally Hardesty’s story. It’s the story of two groups of people whose fundamental beliefs place them at odds. Poltergeist is about a family recognizing that the evidence of their “happy” life is as much a threat to their happiness as the demon in their house. They were blinded by the swimming pool, the nice house, and the Reaganomic milestones of their wealth and success as people instead of paying more careful attention to each other. There’s a lot of Spielberg in that scenario, but Hooper’s films until this point in his career all say roughly the same thing and with more focus and aggression. Money, wealth, power, and position are all lies. Happiness is intangible and will not be bought or acquired. The real joy of the film is in the way Hooper plays with the space of the house. After tucking Robbie into bed, Steve says goodnight to him and Carol Anne. Then, in the same shot, he walks down the hall to check in on Dana, who hides the phone she’s not supposed to still be on, but not fast enough. He opens the door again and tells her to hang up. It’s a Spielberg style moment (redolent of the handwriting joke early in Jaws), but executed with Hooper’s lighter touch with the camera and choreography. Steve’s pep talk about the scary tree in the yard, like his phone talk with Dana, isn’t particularly effective and, in a hilarious edit, the kids are suddenly sleeping beside their parents. The tree’s spookiness has won over reason—the first of fear’s many victories over the Freelings. Carol Anne is roused by the TV (the national anthem appears again, heralding the static that comes with the shutting down of the signal for the night—something viewers under 35 will have to have explained to them) and welcomes a cartoonish hand made of smoke from out of the television signal and into the walls of the Freelings’ home, which causes earthquake like tremors in the house. “They’re here!” coos Carol Anne The cut to the caterpillar digging equipment in the backyard is another not-so-subtle clue that the villain will wind up being the real estate company Steve works for. Also unsubtle—Carol Anne switches off pun-loving critic Gene Shalit in the next scene so she can watch static and communicate with “the TV people”.