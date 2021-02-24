Why Moving On is the Best Korean Film of 2020

Because his current financial situation is quite poor due to some recent business failure, the father of these children has decided to stay at his father’s house for a while, and the grandfather does not have much problem with that. Not that well at present, this fragile old man remains mostly silent and unresponsive even when he meets his son and grandchildren again, and we come to sense the considerable gap between him and them even when they later share a little cold lunch together in the kitchen.

Although they do not like this change that much, Ok-joo and Dong-joo gradually get accustomed to their new environment, spending their free summer days there. During their first night at the house, Ok-joo makes one of the upstairs rooms into her own private place. We then get a small amusing moment when Dong-joo tries to sleep along with her there, but only ends up sleeping downstairs because his older sister wants to sleep alone.

The mood in the house becomes merrier when their aunt later comes to the house. Enjoying the time with her brother and his children, the aunt—who has incidentally stayed at her close friend’s residence for a while shortly after she left her husband for some personal reasons—also decides to move into her father’s house. Ok-joo is pleased to have someone who can be a sort of big sister to her. Although she drinks a bit too much from time to time, the aunt is always kind to her niece and nephew, and everyone in the house feels like a family again. On the grandfather’s birthday, everyone else sincerely congratulates him, and the grandfather looks a little brighter than before.

Although he still does not speak and movie much except for when tending to his small green garden full of vegetables and fruits, the grandfather seems to be pleased to be surrounded by his family members again, and his grandchildren get to know him bit by bit. They spend much of their time exploring his house, which is filled with a sense of long history. Leisurely observing the mood and details, I could not help but think of the house of one of my deceased uncles, which, in addition to looking quite similar in many aspects, was also full of old stuff. Sadly, that house was gone from us not long after my uncle died and then his senile wife was taken to a facility for old people; several certain details in the film including the brown wooden interior of the house made me a bit nostalgic about those little moments I had at that house.