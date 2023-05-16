To Leslie: The Difficulty of Starting Over

Because many people still remember well how she fell into bankruptcy and addiction, Leslie does not want to return to her hometown, but she has no other option. In addition, she is not welcomed that much by Dutch and Nancy either. Although Dutch and Nancy do not speak that much about what occurred between them and Leslie, we can clearly sense the old anger and resentment between them and Leslie, and that makes Leslie quite uncomfortable at times. Naturally, she inevitably finds herself holding a bottle at a nearby bar, which leads to her being kicked out of Nancy and Dutch’s house. Quite devastated again, Leslie desperately looks for any place she may sleep, and that is how she ends up outside a nearby motel run by Sweeney (Marc Maron) and Royal (Andre Royo). Although he tells her to leave when he finds her the next morning, Sweeney gives a little offer to her when she comes to the motel later. In exchange for a rather small wage and boarding, she will work as a cleaner for him and Royal. She cannot refuse his offer because, well, she needs a place to stay.

Leslie often frustrates both Sweeney and Royal due to her current addiction problem. While frequently late for her work, she keeps drinking as before, and there is a painful moment when she goes inside her former residence without permission one night. She cannot help but miss that good time when everything seemed stable. Nevertheless, Sweeney does not give her up easily given his personal experience with addiction. Even though Leslie lets him down more than once, he still responds to her with kindness and patience. Thanks to him, Leslie soon realizes that she has to pull herself up this time. First, she becomes a little more diligent than before during her work time, and she also tries to get sober, though that turns out to be quite difficult, to say the least.

Of course, there subsequently comes the point where our heroine becomes drawn to her old bad habit again, but the screenplay by Ryan Bianco keeps focusing on character development even at that point. As she comes to appreciate Sweeney’s humane generosity, Leslie opens herself more to him, but she is also reminded of how she has let down many people in her problematic life, including her son. Yes, she really should stop drinking, but it is evident that she also must take care of many other problems, including herself, first, just like any other addict struggling to take the first step toward sobriety.