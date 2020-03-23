Binge Options During the Quarantine

Tiger King
Tiger King immerses viewers in a mind-boggling lifestyle and series of scandals that are truly unbelievable, and yet the term true-crime doesn’t do justice to…
Tiger King immerses viewers in a mind-boggling lifestyle and series of scandals that are truly unbelievable, and yet the term true-crime doesn’t do justice to…
A funhouse mirror reflection of our world that doesn’t feel like it’s distorting as much as it was not that long ago.
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
Chaz Ebert essay about the cancellation of Ebertfest 2020 and presenting an exclusive video of Ebertfest 2019.
A whimsical ode to the comic book character She-Hulk, who will be receiving her own Disney+ series.
A correspondent offers her advice on stuff to binge during the quarantine.
Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in modern South Korean film.
A review of the Netflix series The Letter for the King.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, between exercising my dogs (because Canine Coronavirus disease in dogs isn't the same as SARS-CoV-2 that causes the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 and "there is no evidence at this point to indicate that pets become ill with COVID-19 or that they spread it to other animals, including people"), here's what I'm watching using my subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and free programming on PBS.
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
Hulu
Netflix
PBS Passport
