March 2025 Blu-Ray Guide: “Babygirl,” “Sing Sing,” “Den of Thieves 2,” “Moana 2”

10 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“Babygirl“

Nicole Kidman is so consistently great that when she gives one of her best performances, as she does here, we take it for granted. The Oscar winner is spectacular as Romy Mathis, a high-powered CEO who isn’t sexually satisfied by her husband (an excellent Antonio Banderas). When a new intern (Harris Dickinson) challenges her non-stop control over her life, she discovers that he may be exactly what she wants. Reijn’s smart script and sharp direction pushed this film to one of A24’s highest box office totals (over $60 million on a budget a third of that) but it still felt like it flew under the radar during the overcrowded awards season. Pick it up exclusively at A24’s online shop now, complete with a commentary by Reijn and featurettes about the direction of the film and the costumes.

Buy it here

Special Features:

Commentary with Writer & Director Halina Reijn

“Directing Desire with Halina Reijn” Featurette

“Power Looks: Dressing the cast of Babygirl” Featurette featuring Costume Designers Kurt & Bart

Deleted scenes

BTS Photography by Niko Tavernise

“Choose Me” (Criterion)

It’s a sexy edition of the HEG. Four decades before Nicole Kidman crawled in “Babygirl,” Genevieve Bujold, Keith Carradine, and Lesley Ann Warren starred in the unapologetically sexy “Choose Me,” directed by the legendary Alan Rudolph. It’s something of an unexpected choice for Criterion, but they made it in time to get Rudolph and Carradine to sit down for a new conversation about the film, which is a gift. The Criterion edition also includes an essay by the brilliant Beatrica Loayza. Roger was a fan, writing, “There is hardly a moment in the whole film when I knew for sure what was going to happen next, yet I didn’t feel manipulated; I felt as if the movie were giving itself the freedom to be completely spontaneous.”

Buy it here

Special Features:

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Alan Rudolph and producer David Blocker, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Rudolph and actor Keith Carradine

New program featuring interviews with Rudolph, producer Carolyn Pfeiffer, Blocker, and production designer Steven Legler

Excerpts from an interview with Rudolph at the Midnight Sun Film Festival

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Beatrice Loayza

“Deep Blue Sea“

“It moves ceaselessly, and someone gets eaten from time to time,” wrote Roger Ebert about this cleverly entertaining 1999 blockbuster from Renny Harlin, now given a gorgeous box set treatment by the wonderful people at Arrow. Roger always knew how to judge a film based on how well it succeeds at what it sets out to do, and “Deep Blue Sea” works on its own goofy terms. I’ll never forget seeing it in a theater way back when and being startled with rows of strangers by one of the most unexpected deaths in movie history. Basically it’s a slasher pic with a shark instead of a homicidal maniac, it’s just a fun flick, and Arrow gives it all the love, including new commentaries, featurettes, and lavish physical collectibles.

Buy it here

Special Features:

NEW 4K RESTORATION of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films approved by director Renny Harlin

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original DTS HD-MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by screenwriter Duncan Kennedy

Brand new audio commentary by filmmaker and critic Rebekah McKendry

Archive audio commentary by director Renny Harlin and star Samuel L. Jackson

From the Frying Pan… into the Studio Tank, a new interview with production designer William Sandell

Beneath the Surface, a new visual essay by film critic Trace Thurman

When Sharks Attack: The Making of Deep Blue Sea, an archive featurette

The Sharks of the Deep Blue Sea, an archive featurette

Deleted scenes with optional audio commentary by director Renny Harlin

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

60-page perfect bound collector’s book containing new writing by film critics Josh Hurtado, Jennie Kermode, and Murray Leeder, plus previously unseen production art and designs

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Postcards from Aquatica

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera“

“Den of Thieves” was kind of a bomb in theaters but found longevity on the home market. Will the long-delayed sequel follow the same trajectory? Lionsgate probably thinks so given they rushed out the physical release and even dropped it on Netflix about 10 weeks after it played in theaters. Action has always had robust life on the home market, and I suspect people will be drawn to this reunion of Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., a movie that doesn’t work quite as well as the first movie but has its own pleasures. As I mentioned in my review, if the first movie is a riff on “Heat,” this one owes a great debt to “Ronin.” Decide for yourself if that’s worth the trip.

Buy it here

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Christian Gudegast, Producer Tucker Tooley, Cinematographer Terry Stacey, and Editor Roberth Nordh

Flipping the Script: Plotting Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

“Moana 2“

It’s interesting that people often complain about Pixar and Disney recycling their own ideas and then go to see said recycling of ideas in droves. Two of the biggest animated films ever were the 2024 releases of “Inside Out 2” and “Moana 2,” which has made over $1 billion worldwide, and is now on Blu-ray and Disney+. While I had minor issues with the Pixar juggernaut, they’re a bit more major for this flick that started life as a TV series pilot, and it shows. There’s just not much to “Moana 2,” and, man, does the original music miss the first film’s involvement of Lin-Manuel Miranda. (I can’t remember a single memorable song and I didn’t see it THAT long ago.) Having said that, Disney definitely treats its collectors well, releasing their favorite sequel on a packed Blu-ray that has a sing-along version of the film, featurettes about the world it seeks to capture, and even deleted scenes.

Buy it here

Special Features:

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Call of the Wayfinder – Celebrate Pacific wayfinding with the Moana 2 filmmakers as they meet real-life navigators from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Hear from Nainoa Thompson, CEO of PVS, and other crew members as they discuss the cultural renaissance of wayfinding.

A New Voyage – Join the filmmakers and artistic leads for a deep dive as they reveal the development of this sequel and discuss the impact that the first film had across the globe. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson talk about what it means to them to return.

Songs of the Sea – Sit down with songwriters Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Pacific Islands music legend Opetaia Foa’i, and composer Mark Mancina as they discuss making the music. Get to know this talented team as they share insight into writing each brand-new song.

Kakamora Chronicles – Ever wanted to know more about the Kakamora? Gather ’round while Moni, everyone’s favorite Motunui historian, tells the tales from real Solomon Island folklore surrounding the mysterious and unforgettable beings known as the Kakamora.

Fun in the Booth – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Moana 2 for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes – Overall introduction to Deleted Scenes by directors David G. Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

“Mufasa: The Lion King“

Is it possible to argue that “Mufasa” was a disappointment at $719 million worldwide? As the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024? Believe it or not, you probably could, given they wanted some of that $1 billion mark achieved by “Inside Out 2” and “Moana 2.” Everything is comparative in Hollywood, and the 2019 live-action “The Lion King” made over twice this one. Of course, that one had more familiarity and a little less exhaustion with the Disney live-action machine, but the truth is that Barry Jenkins made a better movie. And Disney has given it their typically exhaustive home entertainment treatment, including interviews with Jenkins, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a sing along version of the film.

Buy it here

Special Features:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes

Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

“Night Moves” (Criterion)

One of the few good things to happen in 2025 was the outpouring of admiration for Gene Hackman, who was widely recognized on his passing as one of the best actors of all time. One of his best performances came exactly a half-century ago in this Arthur Penn thriller that’s now been given an excellent Criterion release, complete with a new commentary, new audio interview with co-star Jennifer Warren, 1975 interview with Penn, 1995 interview with Penn, and more. It also includes an essay by one of the best living film writers, Mark Harris. The film itself still bangs, one of the essential ’70s noirs that doesn’t get mentioned enough alongside more acknowledged portraits of disillusion from the era like “Chinatown” and “The French Connection.”

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New audio commentary by Matthew Asprey Gear, author of Moseby Confidential

New audio interview with actor Jennifer Warren

Interview with director Arthur Penn from a 1975 episode of Cinema Showcase

Interview with Penn from the 1995 documentary Arthur Penn: A Love Affair with Film

The Day of the Director, a behind-the-scenes featurette

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Mark Harris

“Sing Sing“

The most widely cited snubs from the Best Picture list of the 2025 Academy Awards were “A Real Pain” and this masterful drama (they were almost certainly numbers 11 and 12), a film that was still nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. People will be watching “Sing Sing” long after some of the more buzzed films of the mercifully closed awards season have been forgotten. It’s the powerful true story of a theater group that formed at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, starring Colman Domingo as the leader of the ensemble, surrounded by an incredible group of non-actors, many of them playing themselves. Co-writer/director Greg Kwedar blurs truth and fiction in a way that truly works, empowering people in the same way that the program gave prisoners a light in the dark.

Buy it here

Special Features:

Commentary with director & co-writer Greg Kwedar, producer Monique Walton, editor Parker Laramie, and cinematographer Pat Scola

“Trust the Process” featurette

“Sing Sing Correctional Facility Premiere” featurette

Deleted scenes

Behind-the-scenes photography by Greg Kwedar, Dominic León, Daniel Order, and Pat Scola

“The Wages of Fear” (Criterion)

I’m not usually this direct in the HEG but this is one my favorite films of all time, a movie I’ve been lucky enough to see on the big screen and am now ecstatic to own on Criterion 4K. When I think of cinematic tension, I think of a truck of explosives traversing impossible terrain. Henri-Georges Clouzot (who also directed the almost-as-good “Diabolique”) helmed this tale of a group of men hired to drive two trucks loaded with highly flammable nitroglycerin over mountain roads. The Palme d’Or winner, this flick was remade as William Friedkin’s excellent “Sorcerer,” but I prefer the simple beauty of the original, which has been restored in 4K for the first time by Criterion, accompanying this masterpiece with informative special features, including a feature on the cuts made for the film’s U.S. release, an interview with Yves Montand from 1988, and even a documentary on Clouzot’s fascinating career.

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Interviews with assistant director Michel Romanoff and Marc Godin, biographer of director Henri-Georges Clouzot

Interview with actor Yves Montand from 1988

Henri-Georges Clouzot: The Enlightened Tyrant, a 2004 documentary on the director’s career

Censored, an analysis of cuts made to the film for its 1955 U.S. release

Program on the film’s 4K restoration

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by novelist Dennis Lehane and a compilation of interviews with the cast and crew of the film

“Wolf Man“

I was rooting for “Wolf Man.” Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” is one of the best horror films of this decade, and I was so ready for the “Saw” writer to work his way through the entire Universal Monsters catalog. That’s unlikely now given the critical and commercial failure of this misfire, a clunky venture that sees Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner venture into the underlit woods to see what happens when the full moon comes out. Fans will be happy to know that Whannell did take the time for a commentary (he’s a great movie talker), and maybe “Wolf Man” will find new life on the home media market. You never know what happens when the moon comes out.

Buy it here

Special Features