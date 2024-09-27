Home Entertainment Guide: September 2024

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

“3:10 to Yuma“

“American Gangster“

“Black Mass“

“Edge of Tomorrow“

“Evil Dead Rise“

“Field of Dreams“

“Funny People“

“The Garfield Movie“

“Grave of the Fireflies“

“Midnight Run“

10 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“All of Us Strangers” (Criterion)

One of the best films of 2023 has continued to build appreciation since the fall fest circuit roughly a year ago. Andrew Haigh’s character drama is the story of a writer who connects with a man in his apartment building, countered against visits to the parents he lost years ago. It asks fundamentally human questions about loneliness, longing, and grief, anchored by four of the best performances of last year, especially the stunning work of Andrew Scott, who gives what I consider the best acting turn of the 12 months (and then matched that on “Ripley,” proving further his remarkable range). I’m so happy to see Criterion treat this masterpiece well with new material about the making of the film and a stunningly beautiful essay from the excellent Guy Lodge.

Special Features

4K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and uncompressed stereo soundtracks

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between director Andrew Haigh and author and critic Michael Koresky

New interview with cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay

Behind-the-scenes documentary and featurettes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by film critic Guy Lodge

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die“

A funny bit of trivia is that the highest grossing film of 2020 will forever be “Bad Boys for Life,” able to grab that title by virtue of theaters being shuttered for most of the year. And yet it likely would have ranked pretty high if 2020 was normal because look at the box office success of its follow-up, which has made over $400 million around the world. People LOVE these movies because they’re able to scratch a nostalgic itch while also feeling current at the same time. I was kinda mixed on “Ride or Die” given how much it repeats almost all of the same beats as “For Life” but I bet it will play even better for fans at home, where action has always done well, and Sony nails the 4K release, accompanying a great transfer with outtakes, deleted scenes, and featurettes. It’s a Bad Boys World.

Special Features

Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs

The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond

Fights, Camera, Action

Partners in Crime

“The Chronicles of Riddick” (Arrow)

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again: I love Arrow. One of the reasons is that they treat box office failures like David Twohy’s sequel to “Pitch Black” like they’re the biggest hits in film history. In this case, they went back and remastered both the theatrical and director’s cuts of this 20-year-old sci-fi epic, a movie that felt at the time like it was so opposite of what the first Riddick adventure did well, and that turned off fans. It’s developed a fan base over the years, and it’s an undeniably ambitious venture, one that should get even more life by both this release and the upcoming “Riddick: Furya.” You can’t kill Riddick.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restorations by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film, approved by David Twohy

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio on both cuts, plus remixed Dolby Atmos for the Theatrical Cut

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Dan Mumford

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Walter Chaw, original production notes and the ‘Chronicles Compendium’, an overview of the characters and planets featured in the film

DISC ONE

Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) presentation of the Theatrical Cut from the original negative

Ambition on Another Scale: Chronicling a Blockbuster Sequel, a brand-new feature-length documentary on the film, featuring interviews with interviews with writer-director David Twohy, actors Keith David and Linus Roache, storyboard artist Brian Murray, concept artist Matt Codd, miniature effects artist Ian Hunter and digital matte artist Dylan Cole

Realizing Riddick, a new interview with Twohy on the creation of the character

Back to Black, a new interview with Murray on his continuing work within the Riddick saga

Chronicles of a Cult Film Celebrity, a new interview with David on the role of Imam

Theatrical trailers

DISC TWO

4K presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Director’s Cut

Archive audio commentary by David Twohy and Vin Diesel

Archive audio commentary by Twohy and co-stars Karl Urban and Alexa Davelos

Archive introduction by Twohy

Creation of New Mecca, an archive featurette focusing on the world and characters of Helion Prime

Riddick Rises, an archive featurette focusing on the prison planet of Crematoria

Keep What You Kill, an archive featurette focusing on the world of the Necromongers

Visual Effects Revealed, an archive featurette focusing on the VFX

Interactive Production Calendar, a series of short, candid videos filmed throughout shooting

Production Vignettes, a series of short behind-the-scenes segments

Three deleted scenes

Virtual Guide to the Chronicles of Riddick, a series of short animated segments explaining the world of the film

Toombs’ Chase Log, a short film narrated by Nick Chinlund in character

A guided tour of the set by Vin Diesel, along with 360-degree panoramic views of eight sets from the film

On-set interviews with Twohy, Diesel, Dench, Urban, Colm Feore, Alexa Davelos, Thandie Newton and producer Scott Kroopf

Promotional interviews with Twohy, Diesel, Newton, Urban, Davelos and Feore

Easter egg

DISC THREE (LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

4K presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut in the alternate 1.78:1 aspect ratio

Escape from Butcher Bay, a compilation of cutscenes from the acclaimed tie-in video game

The Lowdown, a television special produced to promote the film’s original release

“Despicable Me 4“

It is hard to fully capture how much the Minions have taken over the world since their premiere in 2010’s “Despicable Me.” They are massively popular, on everything from toys to theme park rides to spin-offs. But it’s still the big franchise that makes them superstars. How successful was the latest “Despicable Me” movie? How about almost a billion dollars worldwide on ten percent of the budget? These films are accused by critics (including this one) of going through the motions, but those motions are a license to print money. And something is working for the fans, many of whom will pick up this solid family Blu-ray release either now or through the holiday season. Long after we’re gone, those little yellow guys are going to be a part of the pop culture landscape.

Special Features

Game Over and Over – After stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru’s lair, the mischievous Minions discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores.

Benny’s Birthday – Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of a Minion-style birthday party, encountering uproarious mischief at every turn.

Deleted/Extended/Alternate Scenes

Despicable Dialogue – Watch Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, and the rest of the cast perform some of their silliest lines in this hilarious montage of recording booth moments!

Meet the Cast – Get to know the actors behind your favorite characters! Featuring some of your old favorites like Gru, Lucy, and their girls as well as new favorites like the Prescotts and villains Maxime and Valentina.

Making Of – The cast and crew of DESPICABLE ME 4 share a behind the scenes look at the creation of the fourth installment of this iconic franchise! Learn about the story, the new characters, the animation process and more!

Mega Minion Mayhem – Assemble the Mega Minions! Learn about the development of the five most unique Minions to date.

Rogues Gallery – Using the AVL’s state-of-the-art facial recognition software, we look back at the most nefarious villains from past DESPICABLE and MINIONS films.

How to Draw – Join Head of Story, Habib Louati, as he shows us how to draw the Mega Minions – Dave, Mel, Jerry, Gus and Tim!

“Friday the 13th” (Arrow)

There was a time there when EVERY classic horror film got a remake, which made it a matter of time before Jason crawled out of the woods at Camp Crystal Lake yet again. In 2009, Marcus Nispel took a blunt hammer to the iconic character, leading to a film that was largely dismissed at the time, but has taken on a bit of a cult following. I know some critics who think it’s better than the original franchise. I’m not sure I agree, but it’s again so cool to see Arrow take a film that’s been overlooked and treat it like a modern classic, offering two cuts, cool physical items, and TONS of special features. It’s been a LONG time since Jason haunted the woods. Maybe this will help bring him back to life yet again.

Special Features

Two cuts of the film, the Theatrical Cut (97 mins) and the extended Killer Cut (105 mins)

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake Postcard

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Konopka and Alexandra West

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT

4K presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by director Marcus Nispel

Brand new audio commentary by writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel

Brand new interview with writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl

A Killer New Beginning, an exclusive video essay about why horror fans shouldn’t fear remakes, what 2009’s Friday the 13th remake gets right, and why the film serves as a perfect template for future franchise remakes by film critic Matt Donato

Excerpts from the Terror Trivia Track

The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees archival featurette

Hacking Back / Slashing Forward archival featurette

The 7 Best Kills archival featurette

Deleted scenes

Original teaser, trailer and TV spots

Electronic press kit

Image gallery

DISC TWO: KILLER CUT

4K presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Killer Cut

Original 5.1 DTSHD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

“Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy” (Criterion)

We are finally coming around to recognizing the influence of Gregg Araki on the independent film scene, especially in indie movies that tell stories of queer culture. Criterion has remastered three of Araki’s best films: 1993’s “Totally F***ked Up,” 1995’s “The Doom Generation,” and 1997’s “Nowhere.” These three movies comprise the “Teen Apocalypse Trilogy” and deftly capture the era in which they were made, and that sense that something in American culture was shifted, pushing towards a tragic end. Araki, who we will have an interview with here next week, hasn’t made a film in a decade. One hopes that the attention from this release could change that.

Special Features

New 2K digital restoration of Totally F***ed Up and new 4K digital restorations of The Doom Generation and Nowhere, supervised and approved by director Gregg Araki, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of The Doom Generation and Nowhere and two Blu-rays with all three films and the special features New conversation between director Gregg Araki and filmmaker Richard Linklater New audio commentary on Nowhere with Araki and actors James Duval, Rachel True, Nathan Bexton, Jordan Ladd, Sarah Lassez, Guillermo Diaz, and Jaason Simmons Audio commentary on Totally Fed Up with Araki, Duval, and actor Gilbert Luna

Audio commentary on The Doom Generation with Araki, Duval, and actors Rose McGowan and Johnathon Schaech

New documentary on the trilogy’s visual style featuring Araki, Duval, producer Andrea Sperling, cinematographer Jim Fealy, costume designers Cathy Cooper and SaraJane Slotnick, production designer Patti Podesta, art director Michael Krantz, and hair and makeup artist Jason Rail

James Duval’s Teen Apocalypse Archive, a new conversation between Araki and Duval

Q&As with Araki, moderated by filmmakers Gus Van Sant and Andrew Ahn

The Doom Generation video comic book

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Nathan Lee

“Happiness” (Criterion)

It may not be as traditionally horror as many of the physical releases in September and October, but Todd Solondz’s most well-known features is terrifying, nonetheless. At his best, Solondz is unafraid of peeling back the curtain on the dark things that suburban America likes to hide and deny. Such was the case here in this ensemble dramedy with some truly dark subplots, including one about child abuse that’s truly heartbreaking. Roger understood the power of this movie and its remarkable tonal balance, writing: “Todd Solondz‘s “Happiness” is a film that perplexes its viewers, even those who admire it, because it challenges the ways we attempt to respond to it. Is it a portrait of desperate human sadness? Then why are we laughing? Is it an ironic comedy? Then why its tenderness with these lonely people? Is it about depravity? Yes, but why does it make us suspect, uneasily, that the depraved are only seeking what we all seek, but with a lack of ordinary moral vision? In a film that looks into the abyss of human despair, there is the horrifying suggestion that these characters may not be grotesque exceptions, but may in fact be part of the mainstream of humanity.”

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director of photography Maryse Alberti, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between director Todd Solondz and filmmaker Charlotte Wells

New interview with actor Dylan Baker

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by screenwriter and novelist Bruce Wagner

“Inside Out 2“

People often complain about how Pixar seems to be more committed to sequels than the original voices that made them such a force in the entertainment industry, and then they go and see the sequels in DROVES. “Inside Out 2” is the highest grossing film of the year, breaking records around the world. At nearly $1.7 billion, it’s the most successful animated film of all time. Why? A generation that grew up with Joy and Sadness was ready to revisit something that shaped their childhood. It helps, of course, that “Inside Out 2” is pretty good, even if some of it does feel like a bit of rinse-and-repeat on ideas from the superior original film. Still, it never insults the audience and doesn’t talk down to the young people who can see themselves in its mixed-up emotions. Also, as someone who battles anxiety, this movie nails it.

Special Features

Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.

Deleted Scenes

“Late Night with the Devil“

David Dastmalchian has developed a riveting career, able to shift from high-profile blockbusters to indie horror films and dramas with ease. One of the most notable projects of his career has been this clever genre flick about a late-night talk show gone very, very wrong. Use of AI within the film overshadowed too much of the conversation about this movie, one that feels like nothing else so far this year. While I’m more mixed on it than some, I admire its creativity and fearlessness, and I suspect that it’s going to develop a VERY strong following over the years, starting with this cool 4K steelbook release that features both a commentary and cool physical collectibles.

Special Features

Commentary with David Dastmalchian (Jack Delroy)

Q&A with Directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes

Behind the Scenes of Late Night with the Devil

Steelbook includes limited edition collectibles: Night Owl’s logo Air Freshener, Autographed photo of Jack Delroy, Conversations with the Devil bookmark, and both the DVD and Blu-ray discs!

“The Long Good Friday” (Criterion)

Man, I miss Bob Hoskins. One of the best actors of his generation was arguably never better than in this 1980 thriller that also, funny enough, features the screen debut of Pierce Brosnan. Hoskins co-stars with Helen Mirren in a tale of late ’70s corruption in the U.K., giving such a strong performance that he landed a BATFA nomination for Best Actor. Hoskins had that ability to be both an everyman and a movie star at the same time, looking relatable while holding the camera magnetically. There’s a reason this film was named the 21st best British film of all time by the BFI, and it’s mostly because of Bob Hoskins.

Special Features