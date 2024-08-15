Thumbnails 8/15/24: Six Must-Reads You Don’t Want To Miss This Week

2. “It Ends With Us” review by Marya E. Gates

“This story of love, trauma and abuse is wrapped up in the same amber-hued autumnal glow of Lively’s bestie Taylor Swift’s short film for her autobiographical song "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," which itself is about an abusive relationship. Lily even has the same tousled strawberry blonde tresses as the short film's star Sadie Sink. So naturally, the film's most climatic moment of domestic abuse, like the short, takes place in the couple's kitchen. Later, the moment where Lily comes into her own power as she attempts to rebuild her life is underscored by Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" (which perhaps counts as a spoiler if you know the topic of the song. Swifties, I'm sorry.)”

3. Chaz Ebert Wants You to Give A FECK

“Many people get confused about the difference between empathy and sympathy. "Sometimes offering sympathy can seem like you feel sorry for another person," Ebert says. "Sympathy can have a value judgment and come across as hierarchical like the person offering the sympathy feels superior." She continues, "With empathy, you are putting yourself in someone else's shoes. It doesn't mean you are trying to fix or change them, but that you feel for what they are going through."”

4. “Deadpool and Wolverine” review by Matt Zoller Seitz

“In service of all the tomfoolery and shenanigans that ensue, the movie turns subtext into text and bold-faces it. Wade revels in declaring himself a timeline Jesus. In one timeline-jumping mission we see Logan crucified on a giant X. The movie incrementally becomes the nine-figure-budgeted superhero action movie equivalent of a Chuck Jones-directed Looney Tunes touchstone like “Duck Amuck.” “Keep going,” Wade says when a character starts monologuing, “audiences are accustomed to long run times.” Wade narrates the entire thing, as he always does, and at one point seizes the camera and drags it into another part of the set to tell us something confidential.”