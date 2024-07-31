Justin Baldoni Wants You to Believe

In the Wayfarer conference room after everyone else has cleared out, Baldoni tells me, “When I spoke to Sony, [I said], ‘I believe that there are not enough tentpole movies for women—and I believe this [movie] could be an experience for women. I believe if we make it right, they will come—they will cry and they will laugh.’ This was before we had any big stars attached—I just genuinely believe that that’s possible with this movie. I’ve always felt it. Now, what that looks like is different—for me, I don’t put a number on that. Most everybody else is putting the commercial-success expectations on the movie—I just want it to be a movie that a lot of women go see, and they bring men with them, because that’s important.”

Baldoni likes to talk about embracing imperfection, recognizing that all of us make mistakes all the time. In his pursuit of being a more conscientious man, he’s had to confront a classic Hollywood stereotype of the demanding male director as genius and ultimately authority. It’s easy to fall into that trap. “There are always moments where I step back and go, ‘Oh wow, I was on autopilot there and I need to course-correct,’” he says in regards to his life in general. “What’s interesting as it relates to making movies is that I think I’ve been so afraid to accidentally become one of those tyrants. If anything, I think I’ve gone the opposite direction and at times not trusted myself enough. On my first movie especially, I realized in some ways I was too passive. I’ve never raised my voice and yelled on a set—it doesn’t mean I haven’t had big feelings and been angry, but I’ve never raised my voice. That’s not my style. I’ve been around that, and I’ve been on the other end of it, and it feels terrible—it kills the creativity of everybody around you.”

It’s interesting that not only did Baldoni decide to take on a supporting part in “It Ends With Us”—his first acting gig in a while—but that he chose to play the dark, troubled Ryle. Wasn’t he tempted to portray the sensitive Atlas? Why would he want the role of the type of guy he’s spent his public life railing against?

Initially, it was Hoover, the book’s author, who told him she thought he’d make a good Ryle. He was surprised. “I was like, ‘Could I play this guy?’ But her thinking that I could was enough to shift that in me, to where I went, ‘Maybe she sees something that I don’t.’ And as I started developing the project, I started asking women, ‘What is it that you like so much about the book?’ And so many of them said, ‘Ryle.’ I thought the answer was going to be ‘Lily’s empowerment,’ but so many women liked the relationship between her and Ryle. There was a little bit of a fantasy element to it—he was likable and charming, and a little bit dangerous. I think what Colleen probably saw is that the way that I live and who I try to be—sometimes unsuccessfully—could help make Ryle more likable. This isn’t a story where there’s some archvillain—this is a human story, where there’s true love between the two characters. You have to be invested in the relationship between Lily and Ryle, or the movie doesn’t work.”