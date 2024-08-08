Chris (Le Gros) and Matt (McCarthy) are lifelong friends, with a relationship like an old bickering married couple. Chris is the responsible one, but his marriage has ended and he's in a state of unwelcome middle-aged upheaval. Matt is a failed actor, openly flailing with disappointment. His teenage son wants nothing to do with him. Chris' 17-year-old daughter Sam (Collias) is a senior in high school, gearing up for college in the fall. She's a good kid and excited about the future. She's looking forward to a weekend hiking trip in the Catskills with her father, Matt, and Matt's son. When Matt's son refuses to go, Sam is without a peer to keep her company. It's too late to back out.

The hike isn't a casual afternoon walk. It's a three-day affair, everyone carrying gear on their backs, hiking long distances over sometimes arduous terrain. Chris and Sam are practiced hikers. They've got all the rituals down. Matt is a buffoon. He's wearing jeans. He packs inappropriately. He can't set up his tent. Chris is rigid and critical. The dynamic between the friends feels like a habit more than anything else. Chris is perpetually irritated with Matt, while Matt cracks jokes. His lightheartedness is a thin veneer placed over misery so deep it's practically existential. "I don't know how I became so untethered," he says in a naked moment.

We see all of this through Sam's eyes. She is perceptive and thoughtful. When the two men ask for her opinion on their grown-up problems, she surprises them with her insight. Something's "off" about all of this, though. Sam is 17 years old, but she's still a kid. These guys are a lot to handle, and one of them is her dad. They forget she's young, they forget that maybe getting tipsy and swapping stories about infidelity isn't something she needs to see. What starts off as a nice time (albeit chaotic with all the bickering) quickly becomes not so nice. In fact, there's a feeling in the air, more and more distinct as the film goes on, that Sam is not safe with these two men she's known all her life.