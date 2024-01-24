The Alliance for Downtown Manhattan Invites Filmmakers to Apply for $50,000 Grant to Make a Film in New York City

The Alliance for Downtown Manhattan has open submissions for their Filmmaker in Chief creative residency to produce, direct and edit a short film in New York City’s Lower Manhattan neighborhood. One filmmaker will win up to $50,000, plus two months in a paid luxury Mint House apartment and two months’ stipend to produce, direct and edit a short film in New York City’s Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

The winner will have full creative license to create a film that falls within a PG-13 rating, and any genre and style is welcome. The short film must feature Lower Manhattan, whether as a backdrop for a dramatic short, the subject of a documentary or simply a visible source of inspiration. Contestants must submit a film treatment that highlights how Lower Manhattan will be featured, plus make a one-minute video explaining why their film idea is the best pick. This should not be a promotional video for the neighborhood, but simply a film that features Lower Manhattan nicely within its story.