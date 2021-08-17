Message from Chaz Ebert: Please Get Vaccinated

I have decided to repost my video PSA on the COVID-19 vaccine in which I share my experience of getting the Pfizer vaccine and the unexpected, angelic side effect I received. With COVID numbers rising so drastically in the United States and across the globe, I want to strongly encourage our readers to get vaccinated.

Please note that when I received my vaccinations, it was still relatively early in the process, so I was over-prepared for it. I may have taken ice-packs and so forth, but that was based on the information I had at that time. Now we know that you can make an appointment or even walk-in to get a vaccination the same day. You do not need all of those things.

The really important facts from the scientists and medical establishment are that about 99% of those vaccinated are protected from serious illness and/or hospitalization, even in the rare instance of a breakthrough infection. So do yourself, your family, and your community a favor and get vaccinated. —Chaz Ebert

