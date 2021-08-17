Message from Chaz Ebert: Please Get Vaccinated

Roger Ebert Home
I have decided to repost my video PSA on the COVID-19 vaccine in which I share my experience of getting the Pfizer vaccine and the unexpected, angelic side effect I received. With COVID numbers rising so drastically in the United States and across the globe, I want to strongly encourage our readers to get vaccinated. 

Please note that when I received my vaccinations, it was still relatively early in the process, so I was over-prepared for it. I may have taken ice-packs and so forth, but that was based on the information I had at that time. Now we know that you can make an appointment or even walk-in to get a vaccination the same day. You do not need all of those things. 

The really important facts from the scientists and medical establishment are that about 99% of those vaccinated are protected from serious illness and/or hospitalization, even in the rare instance of a breakthrough infection. So do yourself, your family, and your community a favor and get vaccinated. —Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

