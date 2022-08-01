Words of Wisdom from a Woman on her 103rd Birthday

It made me wonder how I can be so fortunate as to have friendships with these distinguished elders. Part of the reason is that people are just living longer. Centenarians are one of the growing populations in the twenty-first century. And not just in the so-called Blue Zones of the world where studies are being conducted to find out why certain populations are living longer and healthier lives than normal. So we will all soon know a centenarian if we are lucky. And we will live to be one if we are luckier.

But another reason is because I have always been fascinated by older people. By the way they looked, the way they smiled, or how they were not afraid to speak their minds. I wondered why they were so willing to forgive, or, if necessary, set clearly defined boundaries for what were considered unforgivable offenses. Where did they get their wisdom, and why did they think that underneath it all, we are just about love? (Some of the facts about Mrs Stovall's life came from previous articles.)

I firmly believe that our elders are a gift and a treasure to us. Richard Branson organized a council of elders that included global leaders who work together for peace, justice and human rights. These leaders included the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who told me that he thought bringing together an international group of elders could bridge intergenerational gaps. I am hoping that we continue to include our elders in our decisions about how to reach young people and how to make the world a better place.—Chaz Ebert



Mrs. Catherine Stovall at her 103rd birthday party.

August 1st, 2022, is the 103rd birthday of Mrs. Catherine Stovall. She is the mother of Joshlyn Banks, who was my classmate and friend at Crane High School on the Westside of Chicago over fifty years ago, and with whom I am still frequently in touch. I was pleased to get an invitation to attend the party because just recently Mrs. Stovall had been hospitalized for fluid around her heart, and when someone is 102, you worry. Her daughter mobilized prayer groups and asked our Crane Cougars (that name comes from the school mascot, not from any actions of the women) to join. We got frequent updates about Queen Stovall's progress. (That is our nickname for her.)