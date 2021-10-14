Trouble Don't Last Always: Timuel Black (1918-2021)

In light of last year's reckoning with racial inequity, he spoke with Chicago Magazine about his advocacy for youth "to learn and refine the organizing tools of generations past," stating, "I do this hoping that knowledge and that inspiration will encourage them to feel an obligation, which their ancestors did. Trouble don’t last always. … Carry the message forward." You can find the full digital archive of Mr. Black's interview with The Historymakers here, along with an interview conducted by Maudlyne Ihejirika of the Chicago Sun-Times on the occasion of his one hundredth birthday in the video embedded below. To browse the Chicago Public Library’s digital collection of Mr Black’s speeches, letters and photos, click here.

After attending Burke Elementary School and DuSable High School in Chicago, Mr Black received his bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University and his master's degree from the University of Chicago. He was drafted into the army during World War II, and became a social worker during the postwar era, while teaching at various high schools and colleges. Mr. Black is a pioneer in the independent Black political movement and coined the phrase "plantation politics."

Timuel Black, photographed in 1968-1969, courtesy of Timuel Black and The Historymakers.

He ran for public office several times, including campaigns for Chicago's 4th Ward alderman, state senator of the 22nd District and state representative of the 22nd District. He has spent his life furthering the cause of social justice, as witnessed in his books Bridges of Memory: Chicago's First Wave of Great Migration, which chronicles Black Chicago history from the 1920s to the present, and Sacred Ground: The Chicago Streets of Timuel Black, which provides a detailed portrait of his own extraordinary life.