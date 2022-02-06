Happy 100th Birthday to Haskell Wexler!

We were pleased to open the 2013 edition of Ebertfest, just weeks following Roger's passing, with one of his favorite films, Terrence Malick's 1978 masterpiece, "Days of Heaven." Haskell was in attendance for a post-screening Q&A moderated by our editor-at-large, Matt Zoller Seitz. (You can watch their full conversation in the video embedded below.) "'Days of Heaven' is above all one of the most beautiful films ever made," wrote Roger in his Great Movies essay on the film. "Malick's purpose is not to tell a story of melodrama, but one of loss. His tone is elegiac. He evokes the loneliness and beauty of the limitless Texas prairie. [...] The credit for cinematography goes to the Cuban Nestor Almendros, who won an Oscar for the film; 'Days of Heaven' established him in America, where he went on to great success. Then there is a small credit at the end: 'Additional photography by Haskell Wexler.' Wexler, too, is one of the greatest of all cinematographers. That credit has always rankled him, and he once sent me a letter in which he described sitting in a theater with a stopwatch to prove that more than half of the footage was shot by him. The reason he didn't get top billing is a story of personal and studio politics, but the fact remains that between them these two great cinematographers created a film whose look remains unmistakably in the memory."

Another film in which Roger greatly admired Haskell's photography was John Sayles' 1994 fantasy, "The Secret of Roan Inish," about a young girl, Fiona (Jeni Courtney), who uncovers the mysteries in her grandparents' fishing village. The film's secret, according to Roger in his review, "is that it tells of this young girl with perfect seriousness. This is not a children's movie, not a fantasy, not cute, not fanciful. It is the exhilarating account of the way Fiona rediscovers her family's history and reclaims their island. [...] John Sayles and Haskell Wexler, who has photographed this movie with great beauty and precision, have ennobled the material. There is a scene where a person numbed by the cold sea is warmed between two cows, and we feel close to the earth, and protected."



Haskell won an Independent Spirit Award for his cinematography in John Sayles' film "Matewan," for which he was also nominated for an Academy Award. His cinematography was also nominated for Academy Awards in 1975 ("One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest") and in 1989 ("Blaze"). When he filmed Sidney Poitier in 1967's "In The Heat of the Night", he became one of the first cinematographers on a major Hollywood movie to intentionally adjust the lighting to be more appropriate for Black skin.

Haskell was revered as much for his social activism as he was for his film work, and was a tireless advocate for those who had no voice. He called the 2014 death of Sarah Jones, a 27-year-old assistant camera operator on "Midnight Rider," criminal negligence. One of his last big advocacy pushes was to warn the powers that be against going to war. Yet he was a war hero who survived two weeks in a lifeboat after his Merchant marine supply ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Indian Ocean on November 13th, 1942. His wife Rita attributes his lifelong fight for justice and world peace to this experience. She said, "It gave him a sense of urgency to get things done. He still lives with this awareness of the fragility of life and the obligation one has to honor others." As a Pacifist he never tired of advocating for peace.