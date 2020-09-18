Empathy in the 2020 Presidential Race

1.

Cinema as an empathy-generating machine

One reason Roger was so attracted to the movies was because he saw them as a machine that generates empathy. When he received his star under the marquee of the Chicago Theatre in 2005, he made the following speech (which you can view in the video embedded above), "We are all born with a certain package. We are who we are. Where we were born, who we were born as, how we were raised. We are kind of stuck inside that person, and the purpose of civilization and growth is to be able to reach out and empathize a little bit with other people, find out what makes them tick, what they care about. For me, the movies are like a machine that generates empathy. If it’s a great movie, it lets you understand a little bit more about what it’s like to be a different gender, a different race, a different age, a different economic class, a different nationality, a different profession, different hopes, aspirations, dreams and fears. It helps us to identify with the people who are sharing this journey with us. And that, to me, is the most noble thing that good movies can do and it’s a reason to encourage them and to support them and to go to them."

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

2.

Day4Empathy celebrated on April 4th

April 4th was our inaugural Day4Empathy celebration. That day was selected to commemorate Roger's emphasis on putting ourselves in the place of another. When I’m asked about Roger's legacy, I say it’s his talk about empathy. It helps us to be more compassionate to people, it helps us to be more forgiving. Those principles of empathy and kindness and compassion and forgiveness were part of his moral compass that I admired and want to see carried forward. So we launched a #Day4Empathy in Chicago where we asked people to bring their best selves forward in their interactions with others, whether at work, at school, or at play. We asked people to have water cooler conversations about what empathy means to them, and to show how it helps make their community better, and how it make their lives better. Martin Luther King Jr. said that “the time is always right to do what is right."

Here is a link to our Day4Empathy coverage from this past April.

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

3.

Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention

So much has already been written about Michelle's speech, but I couldn't resist sharing it because it is simply excellent.

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

4.

The Roll Call vote at the Democratic National Convention

This was an absolutely exhilarating moment because for the first time we were able to go to the different parts of the country to see the interesting and vibrant mosaic of people who make up the United States. From the nurse in Nebraska and the Calamari man in Rhode Island to the people of Guam, the Mariana Islands and American Samoa, the Democratic Party shone brightly in all of its diversity. North Carolina's delegate Cozzi Watkins earned cheers with her line, "Black people, especially black women, are the backbone of this party, and if we don't show up, Democrats don't get elected. I'm putting on my mask and we are going to every corner of North Carolina to get organized because we need to make sure that everyone shows up for Joe Biden."