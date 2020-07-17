A Most Beautiful Thing, Mary Mazzio's Uplifting Documentary About the First African-American High School Rowing Team, Will Be Released on July 31st

Mary Mazzio shows how poverty should be treated as a health crisis and how systemic racism can be addressed at its roots by redressing structural inequities. It is a film about the ups and downs of life in the city. About the hopes and dreams of its inhabitants. About addiction and recovery, about family and community. And about a brighter path being forged from sheer hard work and discipline. It also has brilliant narration by Common and a music track that hits the spot.

It was originally scheduled for release in March, but the opening was delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic and it is now being released on Friday, July 31st. I am reposting the director's insightful article about her film that we originally published this past March during our Women Writers Week. I believed so much in this film because I too grew up on the West Side of Chicago and I have fervent hope for how it can encourage another generation. Although I am an executive producer of the film, I had no influence or editorial oversight of the documentary.

In his SXSW review of the film, RogerEbert.com managing editor Brian Tallerico wrote, "Not everyone could have gotten these guys to open up the way they do in 'A Most Beautiful Thing,' and that’s often an underrated element of documentary filmmaking. Common may do the narrating but Mazzio lets the people like the unforgettable Arshay give the film its momentum. And these guys who could have had much different lives recognize how the most unexpected art of rowing changed their trajectories. ... Mazzio’s approach reminded me of Steve James, another filmmaker whose undeniable empathy comes through in every frame."—Chaz Ebert

The idea for making "A Most Beautiful Thing" came about in the most unexpected way.



I bumped into an online tweet by Arshay Cooper, the captain of the first African-American high school rowing team in this country. He had written a self-published memoir, Suga Water, about his rowing team from the West Side of Chicago... and the tweet contained a link to Amazon.

I am, like most rowers, passionate about the sport, and immediately ordered it. I was excited about a story I had never heard of and a team I could not believe existed. There were people in my orbit, rowers, on the West Side of Chicago? How did I not know this?