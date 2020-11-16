The Early Days of the PlayStation 5: Eight Things You Should Know

Neither Microsoft or Sony are launching with the typically splashy launch titles that have driven interest in a new console. (A week from today, we will run a games-specific feature on what is available with thoughts on “Demon’s Souls,” “Sackboy,” “Astro’s Playroom,” and more.) The few major titles in a thin holiday season—“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla,” “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Watch Dogs: Legion,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” “Cyberpunk 2077”—are all launching on both the PS4 and PS5, making it less likely that gamers will feel a need to upgrade instantly. This feels like both a recognition of a gaming landscape that talks across generations and platforms more than it used to, and something that helps the soft launch of this system through one of its biggest draws ...

You Can Bring Most of Your PS4 Library

Unlike most new system launches, Sony is making the transition from one generation to the next less heartbreaking. When we upgraded from PS3 to PS4, we had to leave everything behind, but the PS5 not only plays PS4 discs (on the version that has a disc drive) but you can use your PS4 DualShock controller to play them. And many of them, especially the recent Sony exclusives like “Ghost of Tsushima” and “The Last of Us Part II,” have been upgraded with PS5-level graphics and smoother gameplay. Recent games like “Valhalla” allow for true cross-play, syncing save data from one machine to the other, and allow the upgrade to the legit PS5 version for free (the rules on upgrades vary depending on the game).

You Will Instantly Have a Collection of PS4 Classics

If you’re not a big gamer already, the PS5 has an amazing exclusive feature for owners with a PS Plus account called the PS Plus Collection. It’s 20 of the best Sony exclusive games from the PS4 era available to add to your library and download as long as you have an active account. Some of the most acclaimed titles of the last decade are included for free the minute you fire up your PS5, including “Bloodborne,” “God of War,” “The Last of Us Remastered,” “Monster Hunter: World,” “Persona 5,” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” and “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.” It’s an incredible collection that Sony should really be advertising more to potential buyers worried that all they’ll be able to play on launch day is “Astro's Playroom” and the few PS4 titles they haven’t sold back to GameStop.