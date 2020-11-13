Recruit the Technological Revolution in Watch Dogs: Legion

One of the greatest strengths of “Watch Dogs: Legion” is the variety it allows for gameplay styles. Entire missions can be completed without a single loss of life if stealth gameplay is your thing, or it can be a more traditional third-person shooter if you prefer to go in guns blazing. Different skill sets and gadgets come with different operatives, and these variables provide the greatest entertainment value. The writing of the missions themselves and the overall story of the game are relatively lackluster, but it’s a game designed to truly be open to player authorship more than most open-world games. It’s also a game that leans into young gamers who love visual customization. Of course, I can’t speak for all children but mine love the variety of skins and emotes in games like “Fortnite,” and every operative in “Legion” comes with a ton of customizable choices, which grow through dozens of clothing stores scattered throughout the city. (Although this is very much not a game for the younger kids.) I don’t usually care much about the fashion of my characters, but I found myself playing around with it more in this game than usual. It’s part of the visual whimsy that gives the game its personality.

Co-op gameplay is scheduled for December of this year and should add another layer to an already dense game in terms of “bang for your buck.” It’s also a game that promises cross-generation play, meaning that if you start playing it on the PS4 and want to upgrade to the PS5, you can do so for free. (However, the save data does not appear to migrate as easily as it does for some other games, including “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla,” which we will cover here next week. In that game, it does it automatically, whereas it’s a manual process for “Legion.”)

As forward thinking as the best parts of “Watch Dogs: Legion” are, the flaws here are tethered to open-world games of the last generation. For example, it’s a game that’s constantly bouncing you around the city, either driving (with some pretty clunky mechanics) through it or Fast Travel from station to station. A recent side mission literally had me fetch something on one side of London to take it to the other side of London and it involved little more than two Fast Travel clicks. There are several missions that feel half-considered, as if they’re filling space instead of actual creative endeavors. And it’s a deeply repetitive game with some “mini games” within missions (like lining up power nodes or using a spider robot to access areas) that can be more frustrating that fun.