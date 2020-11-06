Miles Morales Swings Players into the Future of Gaming

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” picks up after the close of the 2018 game (and not only offers a nifty recap for gamers who didn’t play that but a version of this title also includes a remastered-for-PS5 edition of the first game in its entirety in one of its editions). Peter Parker has become a hero for the entire city, but Miles Morales remains in the shadows, a bit more uncertain about his role as a hero than his spider-counterpart. That all changes when Parker leaves the city at a time of crisis, forcing Miles into true heroic action to save New York from literal destruction. He basically steps into the tights completely in this game, which is a combination of an origin story for Miles Morales while also mimicking the gameplay of the first title.

That gameplay feels more fluid and impressive than ever. Just swinging through the city in “Miles Morales” is a visual marvel but it’s the detail in the world around Miles that’s truly stunning. The game takes place near Christmas, and the streets and parks are dotted with a thin layer of snow; the windows of the skyscrapers reflect the world around them in a way I’ve never seen before; the sunlight cuts through the buildings in a way that wasn’t feasible on the PS4; the melee combat flows in a way that's never been achieved until now. And the game really pops to life when it embraces the style of things like the “Spider-verse” film. Your character can even be customized with an “animated” suit that makes him look exactly like a Hollywood cartoon character. It’s a captivating game to simply absorb on a technical level.

What about story? At this site, we’ve focused mostly on games that share structure with film or television, such as the influences on “Ghost of Tsushima” or the intense storytelling of “The Last of Us, Part II” (both of which are also being upgraded/enhanced for play on the PS5, by the way). In that department, Miles Morales is a little slight. Once again, Spider-Man has to fight crowds of bad guys that have sprouted up across the city. The side missions generally involve simple removal of a group of enemies from a location. Some escaped prisoners are breaking into a store? Go beat them up with your webs, Spidey! The side missions that focus on this kind of “clean up the city” narrative do tie into the overall character-building that casts Miles as a hero of the people but they feel a little familiar for a game that one wishes would lead the way to the future more than replicating the past.