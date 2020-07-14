Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Pays Homage to Samurai Cinema

That sense of authorship extends to how the player approaches encounters too. Most of the combat in the game will come at the end of your katana, tanto, or arrows. The first is used face-to-face, the encouraged route of the samurai—the first time that you kill from the shadows and stab someone in the back, a flashback plays out reminding you that a samurai always looks his enemy in the eyes. The katana fighting system is classic melee with a light & heavy approach, although that’s enhanced in a unique way with a “stance” structure, in which certain stances work better depending on the enemy. It takes some getting used to, but you will need to learn how to fluidly move mid-encounter from something like Stone Stance, which works well on shielded enemies, to Wind Stance, which works well against those with spears, for example.

Your Katana is only one weapon/strategy in “Ghost of Tsushima,” although it’s what you’ll use the most. You also have a Tanto, a weapon used from stealth to assassinate Mongols, even if the strategy shames your elders. And long-range weapons become essential, including a variety of arrow types, bombs, and eventually a poisoned blowgun. The game even gives you a grappling hook to climb mountains and seek out shrines. There are times when you feel more like Batman than a simple samurai, but the storytelling here is relatively simple and sleight, and so it’s the skill tree, new techniques, etc. that keep the game’s momentum going in the right direction.

Any game that pays homage to a visual artist as refined as Akira Kurosawa better look incredible and the developers here clearly took that challenge to heart. The varied landscapes, the lush vegetation, the design of the villages—the game looks beautiful. However, its biggest flaw is also a visual one in that the camera work mid-fight can sometimes be infuriating. A lot of “Ghost of Tsushima” consists of Jin Sakai taking on a dozen enemies at the same time, and the camera not only sometimes can’t quite keep up with it but will too often swoop behind something that literally blocks your view of your character. Nothing hurts like getting a katana in the gut because you can’t see through the tree that got between the camera and Jin. As long as we’re on the negative side of the ledger, “Ghost of Tsushima” sometimes feels unnecessarily repetitive. All games like this one are inherently repetitive in terms of mission and battle structure, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that there’s a tighter version of this experience that may have sacrificed some of the expansive world building but produced a leaner story. (The developers have claimed that to do everything in this world would take over 50 hours. That’s a lot of samurai stand-offs.)