One Big Fortune: Remembering Corey Yuen

Yuen was action cinema’s Swiss Army Knife. His energizing fight choreography stood out in projects as varied as the epochal 1983 action-fantasy “Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain,” for which Yuen received the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Choreography through “The Transporter” and its first two sequels. Yuen also served as an action director on everything from “Eastern Condors” to “Red Cliff,” John Woo’s two-part war epic.

In recent years, Yuen was best known as the martial arts choreographer for Jet Li movies like “Lethal Weapon 4” and “Kiss of the Dragon.” The great David Bordwell considered Yuen to be “one of the finest action directors”; Bordwell was being typically modest. Once you recognized Yuen’s work, you saw him everywhere, and if you cared about action movies, you paid closer attention. In a recent Weibo post, Jackie Chan revealed that Yuen died two years ago; his passing due to COVID-19 was kept private at his family’s request.

Yuen was one of the Seven Little Fortunes, a group of Peking Opera-trained performers whose members include Chan, Hung, and Yuen Biao. The troupe’s members were united in their talent, and Yu Jim-Yuen administered a merciless regime of training and corporal punishment. They all took Yuen’s last name as an honorific. In his autobiography (co-written by Jeff Yang), “I Am Jackie Chan,” Chan describes Corey Yuen as “one of my best friends when he wasn’t being a giant pain in the ass.” Yuen usually serves as an amiable irritant in the early chapters of Chan’s book. They talk about the differences between boys and girls, the latter of whom don’t have “little boys,” fight over comic books, and daydream about food and sex (“She’s anyone’s type”…).

Together, the Seven Little Fortunes began their movie careers as stuntmen, then bit players. Chan recalls working with Yuen and their schoolmates on early projects like “The Heroine,” a forgettable 1973 programmer that Chan simply calls “terrible”:

"Most of the movies we made back then were bad, and some of them were very bad. But all that mattered to me was the action, and for that, Yuen Biao and [Corey Yuen] and I did our best. And I loved it. I found myself enjoying the chance to make decisions and give orders, not because I liked to be the boss, but because I finally had the chance to shape the world around me[...]I'd always thought that being free meant no one telling me what to do; now I realized that it meant having the ability to control, to create, to make things happen."