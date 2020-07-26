Olivia de Havilland: 1916-2020

She was a year older than her sister Joan Fontaine, and Fontaine often said that de Havilland never quite got over having to relinquish a bit of the spotlight to her younger sibling. De Havilland was a strong-willed person always, defying her stepfather to go on the stage in Max Reinhardt’s celebrated production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and then appearing as Hermia in the 1935 film version.

De Havilland’s Hermia is visually exquisite and filled with dramatic tension, as if she is always reining in her high spirits in an effort to appear ladylike. She lingers over words and practically sings them, enjoying the sounds they can make and making us enjoy them in turn. Even as early as this film, de Havilland is unusually attuned to the effects she can achieve with her voice, which was a by-product of the training she received from her voice coach mother, and this would serve her well when she got meatier character roles.

Filming “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for Warner Brothers was a deceptively grand first experience for de Havilland, who signed a seven-year contract with that studio and was thrown into all sorts of films as leading lady to stars like James Cagney and support to Bette Davis. She was a good-humored, intelligent dream girl in eight films with Errol Flynn, and she has a clear rapport with him that deepens all their movies together. He was a ladies’ man and she was a lady who didn’t fool around. They stared at each other with intense imaginative interest, wondering if they could make a go of it, as the audience wondered with them.

"Gone with the Wind"

De Havilland had to fight to get the role of Melanie in “Gone with the Wind” (1939), and surely no one else could have done that difficult role as well as she does. With her melting brown eyes, heart-shaped face, and mellifluous, cultured voice, de Havilland plays Melanie as a lady who always sees the best in everyone, whether it’s the prostitute Belle Watling (Ona Munson) or the woman she foolhardily considers her best friend, Vivien Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara.

In her best scene in “Gone with the Wind,” de Havilland’s Melanie is put in a very trying situation. Scarlett has been caught in a compromising position with Melanie’s husband Ashley (Leslie Howard), and Scarlett doesn’t want to go to Ashley’s birthday party, but Clark Gable’s Rhett vindictively forces her to go because he wants to give Melanie a chance to rebuke Scarlett in public. Scarlett enters the party in a defiantly sexy red dress, and a hush falls over the crowd.