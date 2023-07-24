Faith in Life: Jane Birkin (1946-2023)

In a sense, Birkin’s legacy is similar to Monroe’s; both women became icons of their times, both found success in film and music, both had highly publicized marriages—and divorces—and both were artists who lived complex, politically charged lives. However, those aspects of them are often glossed over in favor of the more superficial achievement of their iconic, incomparable beauty and, in the case of Birkin. This luxury bag bears her name and became a cultural icon and status symbol in its own right.

After surviving leukemia in 2002 and a stroke in 2021, Birkin was found dead in her Paris apartment last week; no cause of death has been revealed.

One of her last public appearances was at the premiere of her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg’s documentary “Jane par Charlotte,” its title a nod to the earlier work by Varda. Gainsbourg, the only child of the 12-year artistic and romantic union between Birkin and French pop provocateur Serge Gainsbourg, has said she made the documentary to grow closer to her mother.

Jane par Charlotte

In the film, the two discuss the complexities of their relationship over the years. Among the subjects the intimate documentary broaches are Birkin’s decision to only have one child with Gainsbourg in order not to exclude her first daughter Kate, the only child from Birkin’s marriage to John Barry, which ended in divorce when she was only 19 years old, from their blossoming family. The two also discuss their shared grief a decade after Kate’s death by suspected suicide at the age of 46.