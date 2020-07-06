Ennio Morricone: 1928-2020

Morricone would score the next two installments of the "Dollars" trilogy, 1965's "For A Few Dollars More" and 1966's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," with the latter defining the composer's career—its main theme quickly became pop culture shorthand for any kind of standoff while its bizarre vocal intonations still feel fresh today. The score is still a huge influence. For decades, California metal band Metallica have opened their live shows with the cue "The Ecstasy of Gold," and as such you can often hear their fans loudly singing what might possibly be il Maestro's greatest composition, reverberating around the arena. Morricone also collaborated with other directors in the genre, such as Sergio Sollima (1966's "The Big Gundown") and Sergio Corbucci (1968's "The Great Silence"), as well as scoring two other Westerns for Leone—"Once Upon A Time in the West" and "A Fistful of Dynamite"—as well as his 1984 gangster epic "Once Upon A Time in America".

Morricone was fiercely protective of his music and had recently won a long-standing legal battle that saw him reclaim the rights to several of his scores. Across his career, he won a cavalcade of awards. A lifetime achievement Oscar was awarded in 2007, and he also received several Golden Globes, Grammies, BAFTAs, Silver Ribbons, a Golden Lion, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His soundtrack records have sold countless millions, and in 2017 he became a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.



He is survived by his wife Maria, whom he married in 1956, and their four children Marco, Alessandra, Giovanni, and Andrea, who himself is a composer and collaborated with his father on "Cinema Paradiso."



It's still hard to find the words to describe such a magnificent career. However, when words are scarce, his music certainly speaks for him. Perhaps a line from "Cinema Paradiso" best describes Ennio Morricone's philosophy and career, something that always shined through the composer's music, wherever it came from.



"Whatever you end up doing, love it."