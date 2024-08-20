Conversation Piece: Phil Donahue (1935-2024)

It was at this point that the show took off in a big way. By the end of the decade, it was shown on over 200 stations and attracting upwards of 9 million viewers, most of them women who saw in Donahue someone who was honestly interested in and valued their opinions on the topics at hand. As for those topics, while the newfound popularity of the show allowed for higher-profile guests, it continued to court controversy by exploring any number of hot-button subjects in provocative ways—he aired footage of an abortion, he was one of the first television hosts to tackle the subject of AIDS substantively and was the first Western journalist to visit Chernobyl in the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear accident. There were times when the show leaned towards the salacious, especially when it came to sexual matters, and some of the things that he did might seem cringe-worthy in retrospect (one episode about cross-dressing found him wearing a dress himself). But more often than not, he approached these subjects with a sense of respect and curiosity instead of seeing them as freak shows to be exploited.



The popularity of “Donahue” cannot be underestimated. Throughout its run, it aired over 6,000 episodes and earned 20 Daytime Emmy awards during that time. At its peak, people waited up to 18 months for tickets to attend one of his shows. Donahue’s celebrity status also increased greatly during this time, thanks in part to getting a regular interview segment on the “Today” show and for his high-profile marriage to actress/author Marlo Thomas, whom he met when she was a guest on his show in 1977 and married in 1980. The show officially became a cultural touchstone, inspiring several knockoff shows and spoofs on shows like “SNL” goofing on his earnest manner and occasionally outre subject matter. In 1984, the show moved from Chicago to New York, leading to David Letterman instituting a hilarious running bit counting down the days until his arrival. The show would even be featured in a key scene in Brian De Palma’s controversial 1980 hit “Dressed to Kill,” in which two key characters were seen in split-screen watching Donahue interviewing a transgender woman—one regarding it mostly as background noise and the other paying especially keen attention to the proceedings.

A few months before Donahue moved the show from Chicago to New York, a new talk show arrived in the city that utilized the template he had established, like a number before it. What this show had that so many others who followed a similar path didn’t was a host as dynamic and engaging as Donahue himself. after a couple of years, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” was launched into national syndication, and my guess is that you have probably heard of it. The mammoth success of that show led to an explosion of daytime talk shows that also utilized the same basic structure and approach that Donahue had established but which, more often than not, veered into the kind of sheer tawdry exploitation that he generally managed to avoid. By comparison to the shows churned out by the likes of Sally Jesse Raphael, Jerry Springer, and others, Donahue’s were looking increasingly staid and stodgy, and by 1996, with his once-untouchable show now ranked 13th in the ratings for daytime talk shows, he brought the program to an end.