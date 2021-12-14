An Eternal Influence: Anne Rice: 1941-2021

Although the “Vampire Chronicles” would eventually encompass over a dozen novels and become the works that she was most famous for, the prolific Rice would tackle a wide variety of subjects and genres in other novels over the years. There were historical novels like The Feast of All Saints (1979) and the castrati-based drama Cry to Heaven (1982). There were sagas about witches (The Witching Hour [1990], Lasher [1993] and Taltos [1994]) and mummies (The Mummy or Ramses the Damned [1989], Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra [2017]) and Jesus Christ (Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt and Christ the Lord: The Road to Cana). She even surreptitiously wrote a couple of erotically-charged novels, Exit to Eden (1985) and Belinda (1986), under the name of Anne Rampling and, as A.N. Roquelaure, some full-on smut, in the best sense of the word, with a quartet of S&M-tinged novels inspired by the tale of Sleeping Beauty (The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty [1983], Beauty’s Punishment [1984], Beauty’s Release [1985] and Beauty’s Kingdom [2015]) that raised the eyebrows, among other things, of readers drawn to them via Rice’s other work. To be honest, I can't say that I have read all of these or even liked the ones that I did read, but to cover such a wide variety of topics instead of simply churning out one vampire-related novel after another was an undeniably impressive achievement that spoke of her considerable ambitions as an author.

Even before Interview with a Vampire was published, it had been purchased by Paramount Pictures in order to be transformed into a film with Rice adapting her own book. Perhaps inevitably, the project soon landed in development hell—at one point, Rice reportedly rewrote the part of Louis for a woman in the hopes that this would make it an easier sell—and it would not be until 1993 that a film would finally go into production under the direction of Neil Jordan, his follow-up to the international hit “The Crying Game.” That decision seemed sound enough but there was a genuine uproar when it was announced that Tom Cruise would be playing the role of Lestat opposite rising stars Brad Pitt as Louis and Kirsten Dunst as Claudia. Leading the uproar was Rice herself, who publicly dismissed the casting as a star-driven mistake and suggested that Cruise and Pitt switch roles.

However, by the time the film was ready to be released in November of 1994, she had changed her tune and took out ads announcing her approval of both “Interview with the Vampire” and of Cruise’s appearance. This may sound like craven backtracking, but the truth is that Cruise was actually surprisingly effective in a role that could have easily made him look foolish but which he tackled with real intensity as well as a sly and diabolical wit. The film was further bolstered by strong performances by Pitt, Dunst and Antonio Banderas, a nicely atmospheric mood and plenty of sex and violence (the latter of which reportedly caused Oprah Winfrey to flee a preview screening before the end of the first reel) to boot. Some of the nuance of the book may have gotten a bit lost on the trip from the page to the screen but for the most part, it was a smart and respectful take on a complicated book that no doubt exposed Rice and her work to a new generation of readers.