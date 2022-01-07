A Fearless Critic: Michael Wilmington (1946-2022)

“His writing on film was always incisive, honest, and thoughtful. He taught me most of what I know about acting,” McBride said.

Michael Wilmington (1946-2022), died Thursday afternoon in hospice care at the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Edna Tulane, who died at the age of 94 in 2009.

After short stints in Arlington, Virginia and Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Michael grew up in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, near Lake Geneva. He played football and basketball in high school and served as the captain of the forensics team.

Wilmington, McBride, Patrick McGilligan, the Peary brothers (Gerald and Danny), Peter Brunette, and others, were part of the remarkable “They Marched into Sunlight,” generation of writers, critics and cultural historians who came of age at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, during the anti-Vietnam student protest movement.

Michael toggled, seamlessly, between theater, arts, performance and writing. He was part of the nascent film and theater scene there, also an early member of an earlier iteration of Organic Theater that Stuart Gordon created at Madison. Wilmington was part of a legendary Gordon production of “Peter Pan,” that was threatened with closure by the Madison police after word circulated of 10 female undergraduates appearing nude.(At the time of his announcement as the new film critic at the Chicago Tribune, in 1993, Wilmington expressed regret for turning down Gordon’s offer to join his new troupe in Chicago.) McBride directed Wilmington twice, including a production of Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story. (“He was brilliant.”)

Michael was the lead critic for Madison’s student paper from 1970 to 1972. He also wrote extensively for the city’s alternative weekly, Isthmus. Another close friend during the period was the filmmaker and editor Barry Alexander Brown, who became a crucial Spike Lee collaborator.

After his graduation from Madison, Michael spent time in New York with Brown trying to make a go as an actor and screenwriter. The Ford book led to writing gigs at Sight & Sound and Film Comment. He spent much of the 1980s and early 90s in Los Angeles.