The Unloved, Part 141: The Grudge & Wolf Man

I have well established, for those with even a pittance of interest, that my taste in horror is not aligned with the mainstream. I mostly don’t respond to allegory, and I need the images to do more than flash and provide the gore, which I also like plenty of. In other words, I have never met another critic who likes either of the two movies I’m rhapsodizing today, the 2019 remake of “The Grudge” and Leigh Whannell’s 2025 take on “Wolf Man”: gory, widescreen odysseys about desperate people pushed into extranatural mysteries, breaking the chains of torment.

I found these films soulful and specific and riveting. I would love, as I do with every Unloved movie, for the world to take a chance on seeing things my way. I can only offer you my eyes for a moment. I hope you find them useful.