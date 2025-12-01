The Unloved, Part 144: River Queen

The Unloved is 12 years old today. To mark the occasion, I chose a film that I think the world forgot, which little of it ever saw: Vincent Ward’s “River Queen.”

This is one of the most beautiful works of painted cinema of the young century from a director who was almost the greatest director we had. He was searching for a new state of being, a new kind of film buried beneath the old one. His ecstatic longing, the wretched past seeking a better present, his indefatigable emotionalism: Vincent Ward‘s cinema has permanently etched itself in my memory. Enjoy this look at his final fiction film to date, the cap to a too-small filmography.